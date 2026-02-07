UPDF General Falls After Silent Battle with Stroke

Shock and sorrow swept through Uganda’s military fraternity today morning, Feb.7 after news broke of the death of Major General Francis Takirwa, one of the UPDF’s most senior and influential commanders.

According to army spokesperson Col Chris Magezi, the seasoned officer passed away at around 6:00am at the UPDF National Referral Hospital in Mbuya, where he had been transferred for long-term care just a day earlier. Health reports indicate the General succumbed to complications arising from a stroke, ending a months-long medical struggle fought largely out of the public eye.

Maj. Gen. Takirwa had been receiving specialized treatment at Nakasero Hospital since December 9, 2025, as his condition reportedly fluctuated, keeping colleagues and family on edge. His sudden deterioration prompted his transfer to the UPDF facility on Friday—only for fate to strike hours later.

Until illness forced him off duty, Takirwa served as Deputy Commander of the UPDF Land Forces, headquartered in Bombo, a powerful position that placed him at the heart of Uganda’s military command structure.

Within minutes of the announcement, tributes flooded social media, with fellow officers describing him as disciplined, loyal, and battle-hardened, while insiders spoke of a man who rose through the ranks quietly but decisively.

Arrangements for his burial are yet to be announced.

