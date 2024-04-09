UPDF official on spot for duping Kashari youths into fake jobs in K’la

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

A section of residents from various parts of Kashari South in Mbarara district, western Uganda are bitter with Lt. Col. Jackson Kakuru, a serving UPDF officer for allegedly duping them into non-existent jobs.

They allege that Lt.Col. Kakuru, through his proxies mobilized various youth within the area, ferried them to Kampala with promises of jobs whose salary was to range between Shs300,000 to 500,000.

However, on reaching Kampala, they were shocked to learn that the only available jobs were those of guards with private security firm, Saracen.

The over 200 youth would later be dumped in Garuga-Entebbe for training.

This prompted some of them to escape from the training center and go back to their homes.

Lt.Col. Kakuru is said to be among the agents of Saracen.

Perez Mbagaya, a resident of Bwizibwera Town who was formerly operating a salon in the same town, told journalists that he was approached by one Kaguta who told him that Col. Kakuru had got some jobs for youths in Entebbe with a salary of not less than shs350,000.

He expected to work in a factory, not as a guard.

“Kaguta convinced me that there were some jobs at Entebbe International Airport and in some factories for any person without considering academic qualifications. I consulted my parents and they agreed.

“He got for me a letter from the LC1 Chairman and took me to the DISO who signed for me on that letter. Later he brought me back and took me to Global Bus where I found some other youths. But I didn’t have any idea about joining security. If I knew, I wouldn’t have left my salon work to join those things,” he explained.

He adds: “When we reached Garuga, they immediately told us that we had come for security training. I refused and told commanders that I had heart issues so I couldn’t manage training. Before finishing the statement, a certain soldier slapped me but I stood my ground.

When Kakuru came into that training center, I raised my concern to him as a person who brought us. I told him that I can’t manage to do those things. He didn’t release me immediately but when he came back on another day that’s when they released me and came back home.”

It is alleged that out of about 200 youths, apparently over 40 have escaped from Garuga training center back to Kashari. It is also alleged that most of those who have escaped walked from Entebbe through Kampala up to their homes in Kashari.

“I will never forget Col. Kakuru and one of his agents called Rodgers who convinced me that they had jobs in Entebbe and were to pay me Shs400,000 monthly only to be taken for security training which I had no interest in.

“What disturbed me most, when we reached there they confiscated all the property;no phones, no money…I escaped with seven other friends—four boys and four girls. My brother sent me Shs15,000 that supported me to get some food on the way as I walked back to Kashari,” said Brian Bakashaba, another victim.

Ritus Ninsiima, one of the girls who is also among the victims, said she had been promised Sugar and Yoghurt packing jobs.

“They told us that we would be working in Kampala, not Entebbe but surprisingly we found ourselves in Garuga near Lake Victoria. I was not used to the situation of eating posho alone with fresh salt. I wouldn’t mind if they had told me exactly where they were taking us. I later became sick. Thank God my mother stormed the offices of Saracen in Entebbe and got me back from there.

I would be dead. When I reached home I got sick and up to now I have not recovered,” Ninsiima narrated.

Ninsiima’s mother says she was approached by Col.Kakuru and requested to take her child for an employment opportunity. She accepted. A week later that’s when she learnt that her daughter had been taken for security training and she couldn’t accept that.

“I gave my child directly to Lt. Col. Kakuru. He never told me the truth that he was taking my child to security things. I wonder why he didn’t tell me the truth. But I praise God that I got my child back home,” narrated Niniima’s mother.

Emmanuel Mujuni, LC1 Chairman Bwizibwera Upper Cell said that most of the youth were taken on forged documents.

“As the LC1 Chairman for Upper Cell where a number whose children were picked from, there is none of those that I gave a recommendation letter to take any of those where they were going. And I am sure if they consulted me I wouldn’t allow them to go there. Even Col. Kakuru, as the person who was mobilizing these people, did not reach to me to tell me about his program,” said Mujuni, LC1 Chairman.

Emmy Katera Turyabagyenyi, the Mbarara District RDC cautioned the people recruiting any person for any job and especially joining security services to liaise with the office of Resident District Commissioner such that records can be taken.

When contacted for a comment, Lt. Col. Jackson Kakuru said that mobilizing these youths from their respective areas to Entebbe was an assignment from his bosses.

He further said that recruiting these people was a national program aimed at sharpening them into better citizens.

He revealed that there were very many who went and the majority are still there.

He said that the youths were taken during the day and everybody was required to come with the LC1 Chairperson’s letter and signed by one of the parents and endorsed by the DISO.

“I want to tell you that those who failed should accept that they couldn’t manage for one reason or the other but let them not be manipulated by politicians. These people were joining a very well known security company. Saracen Security Company is a very well known company that is known by everybody in this country. I don’t mind those who escaped. Now if you escape, who will now take account of you, if you escape where will I find you? Those who matched out and insisted that they cannot manage, the administration of the training centre allowed them to get out,” said Lt. Col. Kakuru.

About Post Author