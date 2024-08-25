Uproar as UNRA fires over 100 workers

Over 100 Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA Kampala Station support staff are protesting the manner in which they were sacked last month.

The affected support staff include masons and porters who earn sh25,000 (for semi-skilled) and sh15,000 (for unskilled).

These were inherited by UNRA when it was birthed in 2008 from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

But since then, there are some others who kept joining along the way due to the constant increasing demand on the ground to execute the works.

Their employment world however came crushing last month July 8 when during the general meeting they were told that they had overstayed and it was time for them to leave after years of hard work and sacrifice.

These have been under the leadership of Jacob Asiimwe (Station manager), Sarah Nadunga (Administration Assistant), Richie Muzale (Maintenance engineer) and Moses Kyeyune (Mechanical supervisor).

“We have been working under harsh conditions and at times without road signs, safety and protective wears especially for those who prepare asphalt since they consume dangerous fumes during the execution of their works,” says one of the affected support staff.

He added: “To make matters worse we have been receiving the little money we work for after months and months of delay when the bills have accumulated as bosses enjoyed their comfortable offices with ACs.”

Some of the roads which have been under routine maintenance by the sacked support staff include: Kampala-Mukono Lugazi-Njeru before it was handed over to the contractor Energo-Projekt, Nansana-Busunju-Lwamata road, Mukono-Kyetume-Katosi road, Najja- Nyenga road, Kireka-Namugongo-Seeta road before it was handed over to contractor KIRU this year, Seeta Namilyango road, Mpererwe-Gayaza, Gayaza-Kalagi road, Kalagi Kayunga road, Mukono-Kalagi road and Lweza-Kigo road.

“Remember, we are not entitled to any benefit like NSSF, not even medication in case one of us gets an accident during the course of their works apart from the allowances we sign for, for the day we work,” another affected support staff revealed.

To make matters worse, these allege that they have been sacked without receiving their pay for June and July months.

“We were dismissed without being paid our allowances for June and July yet the responsibilities we shoulder are unbearable. Since Bukinwa Betty, the head of security has gone an extra mile to deny us access to the office premises yet we demand our money, that’s the worst decision the administration has made,” said another affected staff who further revealed that they intend to petition the President and also have their plight discussed during Cabinet meeting.

To them the only reason for their sacking is to create a room for their bosses’ relatives and friends.

Efforts to reach UNRA, Ministry of Works and Kampala Station manager were futile by press time.

