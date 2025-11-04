Uproar at Kawempe Muslim as New Headmistress Expels Over 70 Students Over “Bizarre Behaviors and Lifestyle”

Shock and chaos have rocked Kawempe Muslim Secondary School after the newly appointed iron lady Hajjat Zulaika Kibirige sent packing over 70 students accused of engaging in “bizarre behaviors and lifestyle!”

A week ago, Kawempe residents were left trembling as gunshots rattled the school area when police moved in to calm down rioting students. Sources say the violence erupted after a group of Senior Three boys were nabbed in what insiders described as ‘strange, weird, bizarre and shameful acts’ inside the school.

When word spread, fellow students tried to unleash mob justice — forcing police to fire in the air to save lives.

Days later, the no-nonsense Hajjat Zulaika swung into action, expelling the accused S.3 boys. Their friends, associates and even relatives were also not spared! By the time the dust settled, over 70 students had been kicked out.

The saga is now has at Kawempe Police Station.

Angry parents and alumni accuse the new headmistress of high-handedness and witch-hunting. Others are demanding tougher action on the S.3 boys. More questions, less answers.

For the record, Hajjat Zulaika — an OG of Nabisunsa Girls (1982–1988) — replaced Hajji Bruhan Mugerwa aka KAVA, who retired in 2013.

Efforts to get a comment from the tough-talking Hajjat hit a dead end.

Watch this space — we’re digging deeper into what exactly the “bizarre behaviors” were and we shall be updating you in our subsequent publications.

