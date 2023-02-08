UPROAR…As Internal affairs ministry boss gifts gov’t car to son, fires nosy transport officer…drivers’ strike looms

There is uproar at Jinja road based Ministry of Internal Affairs.

And it has been revealed that all drivers are threatening to lay down their tools protesting decisions of some top bosses when it comes to the allocation of the official ministry cars-a property of the GoU.

This publication has learnt that sometime back, the ministry reserved a vehicle—TX Prado Registration No. UG0390G to cover in case the cabinet minister (Maj.Gen Kahinda Otafiire), state minister (Gen. David Muhoozi), permanent secretary (Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu), Directors or commissioners’ vehicles have mechanical issues.

However, one of the top bosses who is a soldier could not entertain what he regarded as ‘nonsense’.

He instead grabbed the same car from the ministry and gifted it to his son.

The responsible official is rich enough to buy any car he wants for his son but opted for the ministry’s.

The son who is not employed at the ministry in any way has been seen at several occasions using the ministry vehicle for personal errands including going to bars and as well bonking from it.

We have learnt that when one of the transport officers identified as Francis Katongole tried to complain about misuse of that government vehicle, he was instead fired on orders of the same top official through his aide.

The drivers are now up in arms demanding justice for Katongole and soon they may lay down tools. More details will be in our subsequent publication.

