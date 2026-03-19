URA ASYCUDA System to Go Dark Briefly Amid Ongoing Efforts to Improve Digital Services

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has announced a scheduled system upgrade that will temporarily affect its Automated System For Customs Data (ASYCUDA World) platform, a critical backbone of Uganda’s customs and trade operations.

According to a public notice, the system will be unavailable on 20th March 2026 from 12:00AM to 6:00AM as the authority undertakes an upgrade on the underlying SOClass technology framework.

URA says the maintenance is intended to improve performance and user experience, noting that the release will deliver “a refreshed experience, critical bug fixes, and enhanced performance designed to make it easier for you to access and manage your tasks within the application.”

During the six-hour downtime, users will not be able to carry out core functions on the ASYCUDA World system, including capturing declarations, warehousing processes, assessments, exports, and other related services. The authority also cautioned that systems dependent on ASYCUDA data will be affected during this period.

“We apologize for this interruption and any associated inconveniences to you and sincerely appreciate your patience as we aim to bring a simplified tax experience near you,” URA said in its statement.

ASYCUDAWorld is not just another government platform—it is a sophisticated, web-based customs management system that powers Uganda’s import, export, and transit processes. It enables electronic, paperless declaration processing, significantly reducing the time and cost of clearing goods while improving efficiency across the trade chain.

The system supports the full customs cycle, including cargo manifests, customs declarations, accounting, and risk management, and is configured to operate within the East African Community Single Customs Territory framework, streamlining trade along the Northern Corridor.

Its remote accessibility allows clearing agents to process transactions from anywhere with an internet connection, while its integration with agencies such as the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and the National Drug Authority (NDA) enables faster inspections and approvals for imported goods.

To access the system, users must be formally registered and authorised by URA, with technical requirements including stable internet connectivity and compatible system configurations.

While the upgrade has been presented as a routine enhancement, it comes at a time when the authority’s wider digital infrastructure is reportedly under increasing pressure.

In recent months, insiders have reportedly pointed to growing operational strain following the exit of software experts linked to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the global firm that designed and supported the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS).

The ITAS platform, built at a cost of about $11.5 million, has long been central to managing key tax streams such as Income Tax, VAT, and Withholding Tax.

However, sources within the authority say that after the departure of Tata specialists, internal teams have had to reportedly shoulder increased responsibility in maintaining and troubleshooting complex systems.

Reports suggest that technical challenges and reconciliation pressures have since increased, with some staff reportedly working extended hours to keep systems running efficiently.

Users are also reportedly beginning to notice occasional disruptions. Some taxpayers and clearing agents have reported delays in system responsiveness and updates.

Industry observers note that such challenges are not uncommon when large-scale digital systems transition between support structures, especially where specialised technical expertise is required.

While some unverified claims have circulated about tensions during the transition period and concerns over replacement arrangements, these remain unconfirmed and should be treated cautiously.

Insiders allege that the decision to terminate the foreign support team was driven by cost concerns, with officials reportedly deeming the arrangement “too expensive.” However, critics within the authority argue that the move may have created more problems than it solved.

The transition has not been without controversy.

Unverified claims from inside URA suggest that tensions ran high during the handover period, with allegations that a senior official threatened to shoot a member of the foreign support staff during a dispute over system access. While this claim could not be independently confirmed, insiders say it contributed to an already tense environment.

Further controversy surrounds reports that the outgoing team is to be replaced by a local firm allegedly linked to powerful figures within the authority. Critics claim the new handlers may lack the technical depth required to manage such a complex system.

Against this backdrop, tonight’s planned downtime is being closely watched by observers who see it as more than just routine maintenance.

At the same time, URA continues to emphasise its commitment to modernising tax administration and improving service delivery, with upgrades like this one forming part of broader efforts to strengthen system performance and reliability.

Industry watchers warn that modern tax systems like ITAS and ASYCUDA depend heavily on specialised expertise to remain stable and efficient. Without consistent technical support, even minor upgrades can carry significant risks.

For URA, the stakes are high. The authority’s digital platforms are central to revenue collection and national financing, meaning any prolonged disruptions could have ripple effects across the economy.

For now, the focus remains on the scheduled upgrade, with URA urging users to plan accordingly as it works to enhance one of the country’s most critical trade and revenue systems.

As Uganda’s customs and tax ecosystem becomes increasingly digital, the effectiveness of such upgrades will be closely watched, with businesses and stakeholders hoping for smoother, faster, and more reliable services once the system is back online.

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