URA edge Express behind closed doors at Wankulunkuku.

By Mariam Ayebare & Agencies.

Second-half substitute Anwar Ntege and midfielder Mikidadi Ssenyonga scored in either half in URA’s 2-

1 away win against Express FC as Kalanda Frank found the consolation for Express FC in the 80 th minute

of the game.

URA players in celebrations



Uganda Revenue Authority(URA) Football Club marked their 10th win of the season during their 2-1

victory on the road to Express at Wankulunkuku stadium as this left Sam Ssimbwa’s side happy.The goals from Ssimbwa’s side came in the 15th and 49th minutes respectively and are 4th on the StarTimes Uganda

Premier league table.



Other matchday 24 fixtures;



Wednesday 26th February 2020;

Police FC Vs KCCA –StartimesStadium,Lugogo(4:00)pm

Mbarara City FCVs BUL-Kakyeka Stadium(4:00)pm

Vipers Vs Maroons-St.Mary’s Stadium Kitende(4:30)pm

Pictures from Kawowo sports