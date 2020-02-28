PANIC AT URA AS BOSSES ARE SHUFFLED

The Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner General Doris Akol has made surprise changes at the tax body. The changes revealed to Red Pepper this morning are as follows; Herbert Rusoke, Commissioner for Corporate Services moves to Internal audit and compliance where he replaces Protazio Begumisa who is retiring to join politics.



Patrick Mukiibi, commissioner for tax investigations moves to corporate services. Henry Saka leaves domestic taxes to tax investigations while Dickens Kateshumbwa replaces him from customs. Patience T Rubagumya remains in Legal services and board affairs while Abel Kagumire leaves customs audit to act as commissioner for customs in an acting capacity.



Akol asked staff to welcome and support the commissioners in their new roles to achieve greater heights. There are mixed feelings from the staff at URA towers and across the country. Changes come at a time when the top brass at URA has just undergone a 2-week integrity course at The National Leadership Institute – Kyankwanzi last week. More changes are expected and will affect assistant commissioners, managers and other staff, according to our sources.