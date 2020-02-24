URA, UNBS, State House Officials Train on Integrity

102 officials from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and State House Anti – Corruption Unit have finished a 2-week integrity course at National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyakwanzi.

The pass out ceremony was graced by the Deputy Inspector General of police Maj Gen.Sabiiti Muzeyi who cautioned the graduates to be good leaders since leadership comes from God. “Leaders are chosen by God. They should, therefore, not distort the instructions of their Creator,” he said. NALI Director Brig. David Kasura Kyomukama was head of the training that started on February 10.



Maj Gen Muzeyi urged the 102 officials to always perform their duties with integrity, and promote unity and love amongst the people just like the Bible teaches. The Commissioner-General of URA, Doris Akol who was also a beneficiary of the course, promised to use the skills learnt during the two-week course to be better leaders at URA. “We pledge to all Ugandans that the assignment entrusted to us shall be effected with enthusiasm and for the benefit of all Ugandans”.The Head of Anti Corruption Unit at State House, Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema advised the participants to practice what they have learnt. (See event in pictures)

By Moses Oketayot



