US issues terror alert, cautions citizens against attending Nyege Nyege festival

The United States government, through its embassy in Uganda, has issued a terror alert in Uganda and cautioned American citizens from attending the Nyege Nyege festival.

“The U.S. Embassy is directing its staff not to attend the Nyege Nyege festival in Jinja from November 9–12, 2023. Due to security concerns, we advise U.S. citizens not to attend the festival. U.S. citizens should also read our most recent security alert from November 6,” a statement issued by the American embassy in Uganda read.

The embassy also issued guidelines to its citizens on some of the dos and don’ts. Citizens were advised to stay alert wherever they are, enrol in a travel advisory programme, The Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme, which would make it easier for them to be located in the face of any danger, and also follow the US Department of State on all its official social media platforms.

Several Ugandans have, however, reacted to this new terror alert, with some saying it is farfetched and that nothing will happen.

Samuel Mugoda tweeted, “Nyege Nyege will go on by hook or crook; nothing will happen. We are safe.”

The US Embassy advisory comes against the backdrop of the attack and killing of a British couple who had come to Uganda as tourists. The couple was attacked while at Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Police alleged that the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) were behind the attack. Police also said the assailants burnt down the vehicle that was being used by the couple.

President Museveni cautioned Ugandans attending the festival to be wary of any terror attacks by the ADF. The President said Ugandans should be vigilant as they go about the festivities.

“Within Uganda, the security forces are guarding the pre-prepared public functions like the controversial Nyege Nyege, the Kyabazinga wedding, etc. I, therefore, advise the Wanainchi to be vigilant in the villages, the churches, the markets, and public transport,” Museveni said in a statement.

