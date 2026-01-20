USEA, Node Group Ink Publicity Deal to Champion Innovation & Leadership

NODE CEO, Ian Rumanyika and Owomugisha Blessing Immaculate, President of USEA, after signing the MoU on Tuesday, 20th Jan. 2026

Node Group and the U.S. Exchange Alumni Network Uganda (USEA) have officially signed a high-impact public relations partnership aimed at promoting leadership, civic engagement, entrepreneurship, and educational excellence across Uganda.

USEA is a national network of over 6,000 alumni of U.S. government-funded exchange programs, driving innovation, leadership, and community transformation across the country. This partnership is grounded in a shared belief that powerful communication is a catalyst for social change. By aligning their strengths, Node Group and USEA seek to unlock new opportunities, strengthen brand visibility, and contribute meaningfully to national conversations on development, inclusion, and civic engagement.

Under the agreement, Node Group will provide professional public relations and communications support to USEA, including strategic media planning, press coordination, event publicity, project implementation support, and overall communications management.

Node Group expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting that the partnership will significantly boost brand awareness while cultivating strong goodwill through support for USEA’s impactful work. For more than six decades, U.S. government exchange programs have empowered over 6,000 Ugandans, fostering innovation, leadership, advocacy, research, and community driven impact. Node Group is proud to align with USEA’s belief that shared experiences unlock true community value and that each alumnus plays a pivotal role in shaping Uganda’s future.

“This partnership amplifies USEA’s legacy while reinforcing Node Group’s commitment to visionary, purpose driven initiatives,” said Ian Rumanyika, CEO of Node Group. “By joining forces, we are plugging our brand into the collective heartbeat of Uganda’s most daring visionaries.”

Speaking on behalf of USEA, Owomugisha Blessing Immaculate, President of USEA, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership:

“Our mission at USEA is to champion sustainable community transformation led by Ugandans who have benefited from U.S. exchange and education programs. These alumni were selected based on their impactful work across Uganda’s five regions and continue to lead change in diverse sectors. As we embark on establishing Community Resource Centers across the regions to support Community learning and development, Node Group’s amplification will be instrumental in attracting the right partners and strengthening stakeholder engagement across Uganda and beyond.”

Commenting on the partnership, Kato Chrysestom, Alumni Coordinator at the U.S. Embassy in Uganda, welcomed the collaboration and highlighted :

“Partnerships like this are critical in ensuring that the impact of U.S. exchange alumni is visible, sustained, and scalable. USEA continues to demonstrate how alumni networks can be powerful drivers of development, and strategic communication partnerships such as this one with Node Group will help extend that impact even further.”

USEA brings together professionals who leverage skills and experiences gained in the United States to drive positive change across key sectors in Uganda, including leadership and governance, entrepreneurship, education, health, media, and civil society. This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening alumni-led development and storytelling that inspires national progress.

