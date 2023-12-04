USSSA Seal Pact with USPA in Interactive Engagement Session

Advertisements

The national body mandated to run the activities of schools sports, Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) on thursday made history as the body successfully solidified a long-term relationship with the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) at the function held at the Kati-Kati Restaurant in Kampala.

Both leaders of USSSA who also doubled as FEASSA President Justus Mugisha and USPA President Moses Alysad Lubega, along with their respective executive members had fruitful discussions and collaborations with media men and women. The opening remarks by USSSA CEO Christopher Mugisha Banage set the tone for the engagement, emphasizing USSSA’s commitment to innovation and the importance of public understanding of school sports.

“We take this engagement seriously, seeking input from media personnel for the betterment of school sports. School sports serve as a nursery bed for various sports federations in the country,” said Banage.

President Justus Mugisha echoed the sentiment, expressing delight about the newly forged partnership and highlighting USSSA’s recent innovations, particularly in capacity building where he outlined key aspects of USSSA, including governance, administration, stakeholders, membership, activities, and focus areas.

“We have done a lot and feel that this should be reported to the public. We are here to interface with USPA and show them what we are doing among the things we have done which are new is capacity building,” Said Mugisha.

USPA President Lubega praised the partnership, emphasizing the interconnections of education and sports. He urged positive journalism within the sports ecosystem and acknowledged the unique cognitive benefits that sports bring to students, teachers, parents, and sports fans.

“This partnership is very key and found. We sports media appeal strongly to your guidance. Education and sports are quite inter-linked. The cognitive abilities that sports give are the same as sports give. The audiences are intertwined; parents, teachers, students, and sports fans.

The Commissioner of Physical education, Rev. Duncans Mugumya, who graced the occasion celebrated the official union between USSSA and USPA, drawing inspiration from the Holy Bible (John 15:17). where he emphasized the intrinsic motivation sports provide and called for early involvement in talent development.

“Thank God for this official marriage between the media under USPA and USSSA,” said Rev Mugumya.

The ASSHU General Secretary Zulaika Nabukeera applauded USSSA for its inclusive approach and urged the involvement of disabled personalities in sports. She thanked President Justus Mugisha for his leadership and acknowledged the support of the Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni.

“Everyone can see the fruits of the USSSA. I am seeing a vibrant USSSA, thanks to the efforts of President Justus Mugisha,” said Nabukeera.

Also during the media interaction, USSSA introduced the inaugural USSSA Excellence Awards, scheduled for December 15th, 2023, at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala. Hajji Twahil Kiteezala, the USSSA’s 1st Vice President and Chairman of the Marketing Committee highlighted the growth in the relationship between USPA and USSSA during business times.

“The relationship between USPA and USSSA has always been there. In business times, there has been tremendous growth,” said Kiteezala.

The USSSA Excellence Awards will showcase excellence in various categories, honoring the pillars of school sports, including Coaches, Sports Teachers, Schools, Teams, and special acknowledgments for Fair Play. The introduction of these awards reflects USSSA’s commitment to recognizing and fostering exceptional talent within the secondary school sports community.

The USSSA Sports Excellence Gala 2023 is set to be a grand celebration of talent, dedication, and outstanding achievements in secondary school sports across Uganda. This concept showcases the gala’s vision, objectives, and key elements.

Vision:To create a prestigious and memorable event that recognizes, honors, and inspires excellence in USSSA competitions among coaches, teachers, and student-athletes.

Objectives: Recognize Outstanding Achievements: Celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of coaches, teachers, and student-athletes who have excelled in their respective sports disciplines during the year 2023.

Inspire Future Success: Motivate and inspire young talents by showcasing the achievements of role models in the field of secondary school sports.

Strengthen USSSA Brand: Elevate USSSA’s profile and reputation as a leading authority in secondary school sports through a high-profile event.

Award Categories: Coach of the Year – Male and Female, Sports Teacher of the Year – Male and Female, Athlete of the Year – Male and Female, School of the Year – Boys and Girls, Team of the Year Girls, Team of the Year Boys, Fair Play Award, SNEs Award – Boys and Girls and Primary Schools.

