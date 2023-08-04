UTA boss Kawere scoops Jinja Tourism Institute top job

Advertisements

By Evans Najuna

The Executive Director of Uganda Tourism Association (UTA) Richard Kawere is now the new principal of Uganda Hotel &Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) in Jinja, a Government owned Tertiary tourism and hotel & hospitality training Institution formerly Crested Crane Hotel. Kawere takes over from the outgoing and acting Principal Mrs. Miriam Namutosi.

The handover ceremony took place on Tuesday at UHTTI in Jinja city and was witnessed by Ajer Basil the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities director for Small Scale Enterprises and UHTTI Board chair Dr.Jane Egau, together with other officials from Ministry of Tourism plus staff at the Institute.

Advertisements

Kawere takes over the administration work of the institute after emerging as the person with best credentials from the interview that were conducted earlier this year. Kawere has been working as a Chief Executive Officer at Uganda Tourism Association for 4 years. Uganda Tourism Association as well as a Lecturer at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) for over 19 years, where he has been the pioneer and Head of department Tourism Management.

In an interview with Red pepper, Kawere express who expressed much of his energetic vigor said that prior to his coming the was restructuring and so he will build his starting work with both the outgoing team and the new team for better harmony and team work. He also expressed his passion in working towards quality and good brand across the entire EA community such that the product produced at the can be accommodated across. Conclusively, Kawere noted the need to continue and finalize with the ongoing infrastructure development.

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author