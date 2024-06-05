UTL TAKEOVER: Heads set to roll as ICT, NITA-U bosses defy M7, frustrate new investor

Heads are set to roll at the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U) and mother Ministry of ICT with information emerging that officials there are exhibiting little appetite to expedite Uganda Telecom takeover process by new investor Rowad Capital Commercial LLC (RCC), this publication can exclusively report.

If this new development is to go by, this won’t be good news to the ears of President Museveni who personally directed that UTL be handed over to ROWAD with clear terms and conditions.

However, concerned officials at the ICT Ministry and NITA-U are dragging the process, according to a letter seen by this publication and addressed to ICT minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi.

Hatwib Mugasa is the Executive Director of NITA-Uganda. Other key decision makers there are Chairperson of the Board, Alexander Kibandama (a brother to the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa) and the Director Finance and Administration, Rhoda Kimera (a very good friend to both the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and the Government Chief Whip, Hon. Hamson Obua).

ROWAD officials are concerned that someone, somewhere at ICT and NITA-U is deliberately frustrating the UTL takeover process by deliberately denying them access to critical information that is essential for the preparation of a suitable business plan as part of the due diligence.

ROWAD says NITA-U actions contravenes Clause 3.1.9 of the Share Subscription and Allotment Agreement (the “Subscription Agreement”) signed on 22nd December, 2023 between Uganda Telecommunications Corporation Ltd (“UTCL”), the Minister of ICT & National Guidance (the “Minister of ICT”) and the Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (the “Minister of Finance”) on the one part, and Rowad Capital Commercial Broker LL.C (“ROWAD”) on the other.

In particular, ROWAD says NITA-U has not provided information related to National Data Transmission Backbone Infrastructure and e-Governance Infrastructure or NBI/EGI (audited financials and balance sheet, maintenance plan, quarterly reports submitted and staffing requirements by Soliton (a private firm currently managing NBI/EGI); termination of Soliton Agreement and as well transfer of UTL assets.

We shall come to this later; let’s first recap how we reached here.

GENESIS

Information obtained by this publication indicates between 2017 and 2021, President Museveni had a series of meetings with ROWAD investors, whose firm is based in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates and the discussion revolved around investments in power transmission, Kira Motors and telecommunication with focus on Uganda Telecom.

Typical of him, he covertly instructed his intelligence boys (internal and external) to carry out due diligence on ROWAD.

During the same period he would also receive ‘bad’ reports about ROWAD including being a Kiwani company but he could keep inviting the investors to defend themselves.

Satisfied with ROWAD, on March 29, 2021, President Museveni wrote to Finance Minister Matia Kasaija and ICT Minister Chris Baryomunsi referring them to a meeting he had held at State House Entebbe, on Friday March 12, 2021 regarding formation of a new National Telecommunications Company.

“Following the legal opinion rendered by the Attorney General; I directed the Ministry of Finance to incorporate the new National Telecommunications Company which should be wholly owned by Government with the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (60%) and the Minister for ICT & National Guidance (40%) as the initial shareholders,” Museveni wrote.

He further noted, “It is this new National Telecommunications Company that will make an offer to purchase the assets and business of Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL) currently under Administration, for consideration while ensuring an arm’s length dealing, as pointed out in a legal opinion by the Attorney General of October 13, 2020,” Museveni added.

He noted that the consideration payable by Government for acquisition of the UTL assets and business would pay for, payment of sh340b pension and Uganda Communications Employees Contributory Pension Scheme (UCECPS) payable to the former employees of Uganda Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (UPTC); sh200b taxes; sh60b, arrears of spectrum fees and the Uganda Communications Commission levy of 2%, owed by UTL, which should be converted into Government equity in the new Company.

“This is to therefore to direct you as follows; the Auditor General should verify all the payables mentioned above as a matter of urgency; Following verification by the Auditor General, the Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development should offer to the UTL Administrator to acquire the Assets and Business of UTL for the consideration of the payables to be assumed by Government as enumerated above; UCC should issue the New Company with a National Telecommunications Operators (NTO) License at a nominal fee as part of Government’s contribution towards the capitalization of the company.”

The President further directed that; “All Government Digital infrastructure should be consolidated under the New National Telecommunications Company to enable it deliver low priced internet capacity and other services to Government and across the country; The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development should make a formal offer to RCC to jointly invest in the new national telecommunications company with 60% of the ownership going to RCC and 40% shareholding for Government to in addition to Government’s equity contribution that should be ascertained. RCC is expected to commit to avail a minimum of $25m within 90 days as working capital from the offer date and a minimum of $200m for network revamp in the new national telecommunications company during the first three years.”

The Presidential directive was honored and UTL was officially disbanded paving way for the creation of Uganda Telecommunication Corporation Limited (UTCL).

SECOND LETTER

In a letter dated December 22, 2023, Museveni again wrote to ICT Minister Chris Baryomunsi, guiding him further on UTL’s new investor.

He said he had received “a letter from our friends from the UAE that want to invest USD 250 million in UTL.”

Museveni added: “You should accept that Rowad Capital acquires 60% shares straight away. The details of who put in more money can be settled along the way. They should have a majority on the board.”

The President further directed that the UAE investors “should also be given the management of the ICT backbone which, I hear, had been given to another private operator [Soliton] without my knowledge. The backbone has proved to be a deal breaker in this UTL partnership with the Dubai investor.”

He wondered: “Who made that decision? What advantage did Uganda get in that? The telecommunication sector is a money puller/ accumulator. So many people use telephones and pay for voice exchanges and messages. It is good for the Country that we now have 32 million telephone lines compared to the 23,000 of 1986.”

President Museveni said he was tired of seeing foreign telecoms repatriating large sums of money to their home countries.

“Quite a bit of this money is externalised by the foreign companies operating here. Therefore, re-activating a company where the government owns 40% and that is well run on account of the private sector partners is a correct decision.”

He added: “The joint venture company of UTL will create jobs, pay workers, pay for utilities, and pay taxes like the private telephone companies are doing; but, in addition, it will also generate dividends for the country.”

Museveni also said that the demand from ROWAD to put money before signing the agreement was wrong. “Sign and, then, have a time-table for depositing the money and investing in the Company. If they default on that, then they will be in the wrong.”

GoU, ROWAD SIGN SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

On December 22, 2023, a Share Subscription and Allotment Agreement (the “Subscription Agreement”) was signed between Uganda Telecommunications Corporation Ltd (“UTCL”), the Minister of ICT & National Guidance (the “Minister of ICT”) and the Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (the “Minister of Finance”) on the one part, and Rowad Capital Commercial Broker LL.C (“ROWAD”) on the other.

President Museveni was the chief witness at Statehouse Entebbe.

ICT minister Baryomunsi and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija signed on behalf of the Government of Uganda.

Others who appended their signatures on the agreement include ICT Ministry PS Aminah Zawedde, Finance Ministry’s PS/ST Ramathan Ggoobi, UTCL director Tom Sekatwe, UTCL Company Secretary Prossy Kembabazi Buhenga.

ROWAD Chairman Chaher Al Taki and Moses Abukutsa (Resident Director) signed the agreement on behalf of the company.

The signing of the agreement was administered by the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

SABOTAGE GAMES BEGIN

Ever since the agreement was signed, it is alleged some officials in the government have been dragging their feet.

Some reportedly started writing to other investors to come and invest in UTCL.

Some have gone ahead to allegedly ask for bribes of up to 10% of the whole agreement to allow ROWAD to takeover UTCL.

Some sponsored bad reports about ROWAD before President Museveni but the lies in there were later debunked.

We are told President Museveni is in possession of secret audio recordings, messages and videos of government officials requesting bribes off this investment and is pondering a best punishment for them. They include politicians and technocrats.

All options are reportedly on the table including jail.

NITA-U ON THE SPOT

The latest thorn in the UTL takeover apparently is NITA-U.

ROWAD first wrote to the ICT ministry in March this year accusing NITA-U officials of deliberately frustrating the new investor-ROWAD by denying them access to UTCL infrastructure.

It has now written another protest letter and the contention is also about access to information related to the management of the National Data Transmission Backbone Infrastructure and e-Governance Infrastructure (NBI/EDI).

This is under NITA-U but managed by a private firm Soliton.

President Museveni, during discussions with ROWAD had made it clear that UTCL would be given the management and commercialization part of the ICT backbone and wondered who had given the same contract to private operator [Soliton] without his knowledge.

“The backbone has proved to be a deal breaker in this UTL partnership with the Dubai investor. Who made that decision? What advantage did Uganda get in that?” he wondered.

Clause 5 of the Subscription Agreement signed between the GoU and ROWAD in December 2023, it was agreed that promptly following the signing of the Subscription Agreement, the Minister of Finance and the Minister for ICT were to take all steps necessary under the laws of Uganda to ensure that the management and commercialization of the NBI is transferred to UTCL where ROWAD was allocated 60% shares.

ROWAD says the parties were to cooperate and consult with each other with respect to the nature of the steps required.

However, up-to-date this has not happened and last month, on May 29th, 2024, ROWAD Chairman Dr. Chaher Al Taki wrote to ICT minister Baryomunsi protesting NITA-U actions in a letter titled: RE: INFORMATION REQUIRED TO CONCLUDE DUE DILIGENCE AND DEVELOP THE BUSINESS PLAN UNDER CLAUSE 3.1.9 OF THE SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AND ALLOTMENT AGREEMENT.

According to the letter, the concern is that someone, somewhere at ICT and NITA-U is deliberately frustrating the UTCL takeover process by deliberately refusing to allow ROWAD officials access to critical information that is essential for the preparation of a suitable business plan as part of the due diligence which contravenes Clause 3.1.9 of the Share Subscription and Allotment Agreement signed between the GoU and RCC.

“As part of the due diligence referred to under Clause 3.1.9 of the Subscription Agreement, ROWAD requested certain information that is essential for the preparation of a suitable Business Plan. Unfortunately, the Government has not provided all information that is essential for the preparation of a suitable Business Plan,” the latest protest letter to the ICT Minister reads in part.

In particular, Government has not provided the following information:

AUDITED FINANCIALS AND BALANCE SHEET FOR THE NBI/EGI

As guided by the Minister of ICT, ROWAD, through its legal counsel by email dated 20th March, 2023, requested for, among others, audited financial statements for the NBI/EGI from NITA-U.

According to ROWAD, access to the audited financial statements for the past three years is part of the due diligence referred to under Clause 3.1.9.

ROWAD says the rationale for needing these financial records is multifaceted and underpins several critical areas of the business planning process which include understanding the NBI’s financial health and performance; revenue and expenditure insights; investment strategy and as well help them identify financial risks.

ROWAD says on this issue NITA-U has provided management accounts for the year ending June 2023 which they say will not serve the purpose, given that they lack the level of detail, verification, and assurance provided by audited accounts, which is imperative for ROWAD to conduct due diligence and also develop a suitable business plan.

“We understand that under Clause 30.1 of Part II (General Conditions of Contract) of the Soliton Contract (Accounting, Inspection and Auditing), Soliton is required to keep accurate and systematic accounts and records in respect of the services for management and commercialization of the NBI/EGI, in accordance with internationally accepted accounting principles and in such form and detail as will clearly identify all relevant time charges and costs.

“Since the accounts required to be kept under Clause 30 of the Soliton Contract are for external use, the said accounts must be audited by an independent third-party reputable accounting firm. Under clause 30.2 of Part II (General Conditions of Contract) of the Soliton Contract (Accounting, Inspection and Auditing), Soliton shall, at all times, on the request of NITA-U, provide NITA-U access to all Accounts, documentation, records and information in its possession which relate directly and indirectly to the contract or its performance. Therefore, there is no reason why the audited financial statements for the NBI for the past three years cannot be availed,” ROWAD officials wonder.

THE NBI/EGI MAINTENANCE PLAN

According to the letter, ROWAD, through its legal counsel by email dated 13th March 2023, requested for the current NBI maintenance plan.

They say the document is critical to planning for several pivotal reasons which include continuity of operations, assessment of current practices, resource allocation, cost projections, infrastructure upkeep and as well contractual commitments.

“There may be ongoing or upcoming commitments outlined in the maintenance plan with third-party vendors or service providers that we need to honor or renegotiate.

“We understand that Clause 7.1(f) of (Part 1: Form of Contract Agreement) of the Soliton Contract requires Soliton to develop and provide, to NITA-U, a detailed maintenance plan for all components of the NBI.

“Accordingly, there should be no reason why this information cannot be provided by the Government to ROWAD,” the letter further reads.

SOLITON QUARTERLY REPORTS

It is further revealed that ROWAD, through its legal counsel by email dated 13th March, 2023, requested for reports submitted by Soliton to NITA-U on a quarterly basis under Clause 3.3 (Part 1: Form of Contract Agreement) of the Soliton Contract. The reports submitted under the said clause include technical, business and financial reports.

ROWAD says such a report will help in understanding NBI’s historical performance, benchmarking, identification of challenges and opportunities, financial planning, technical assessment, customer and market analysis, learning from past experiences and transition management.

“Given that this is information required to be submitted by Soliton to NITA-U under Clauses 3.1.6 and 3.3 (Part 1: Form of Contract Agreement) of the Soliton Contract, there should be no reason why Government cannot avail it to ROWAD in order to complete the Business Plan,” ROWAD investors stress in the May letter.

THE NBI STAFFING REQUIREMENTS

ROWAD, through its legal counsel by email dated 13th March, 2023, requested for the NBI staffing requirements.

What was shared in response was an organisation chart with eighteen (18) staff, a position, ROWAD protests given that Soliton had recently reportedly stated, in other places, that it maintains approximately one hundred (100) permanent staff and four hundred (400) non-permanent staff.

According to ROWAD, understanding the past staffing models will be instrumental for several key reasons which include continuity of operations, talent retention, skills and competency matching, efficiency optimization, cost management, strategic hiring and risk mitigation.

“We note that under Clause 3..1.4 (Part 1: Form of Contract Agreement) of the Soliton Contract, Soliton was required to establish a robust structure and staffing for the commercialization of the NBI/EGI.

“Further, under clause 12.1 (Part 1: Form of Contract Agreement) of the Soliton Contract, Soliton was required to make all necessary efforts to ensure that 80% of its human resource are Ugandans by the end of year three (3) of the performance of the Contract, and to ensure skills transfer.

“It is not conceivable that NITA-U as the Government body that has been monitoring this Contract, including ensuring that the employment commitments are met, does not have information about the NBI staffing structure.

“We also note that, in addition to the above, the Government has failed to provide the past and current NBI Business Plans, a clear map of the current status and spread of the NBI, and credible information relating to the NBI operation and maintenance costs. The operation and maintenance costs provided are not reliable, since they have not been confirmed by any independent reputable audit firm. As noted above, the investment of US$ 200,000,000 must be made in accordance with a Business Plan for the first three years. If there is no Business Plan upon which the investment can be made, the initial working capital in the amount of US$ 25,000,000 is more likely to be put to waste,” the letter reads.

TERMINATION OF SOLITON AGREEMENT

In the letter, ROWAD also notes that under Clause 5 of the Subscription Agreement, it was agreed that promptly following the signing of the Subscription Agreement, the Minister of Finance and the Minister for ICT were to take all steps necessary under the laws of Uganda to ensure that the management and commercialization of the NBI is transferred to UTCL where ROWAD was allocated 60% shares.

ROWAD says the parties were to cooperate and consult with each other with respect to the nature of the steps required.

“Under Clauses 3.4.1 to 3.4.4 of the GSA, ROWAD proposed a stepped procedure for termination of the Soliton Contract. Under Clause 3.4.10 of the GSA, ROWAD proposed technical and financial capacity requirements that must be satisfied at the time of signing the NBI in order for the GSA to effectively transfer the management and commercialization of the NBI to the Company.

“Government proposes to delete Clauses 3.4.1 to 3.4.4 and Clause 3.4.10, hence providing no visibility on how and when (i) the Soliton Contract will be terminated; and (ii) the management and commercialization of the NBI will be transferred to the Company.

“Please note that failure to transfer the NBI to the Company in accordance with the GSA, without any fault by ROWAD, shall constitute a material breach of the Subscription Agreement.”

TRANSFER OF ASSETS TO THE COMPANY

In the letter, ROWAD further notes that their due diligence has revealed that all the assets (including land for the Company’s head office and all sites for the telecommunication infrastructure to be upgraded and/or installed using the investment capital of $ 200,000,000), which were included in the valuation report shared with ROWAD, and which form part of the basis for Government forty per cent (40%) shareholding in the Company, are not yet registered in the Company’s name.

ROWAD now needs a clear commitment and timeline for transfer of these assets before it can be required to provide any money saying it would be risky and not reasonable for the Company to invest in upgrading or installing telecommunication infrastructure on such land before it is registered in the Company’s names.

“The purpose of this letter is to highlight the above issues and to remind the Government to comply with its obligations under the Subscription Agreement. We will appreciate your timely intervention in relation to all the above, and hope that the issues raised herein can be resolved as a matter of urgency,” the letter, signed by Dr. Chaher Al Taki, Chairman Rowad Capital Commercial Broker LL.C, concludes.

It is also copied to the Attorney General of Uganda, Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of ICT & National Guidance, the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic

Development, Moses Kantu, resident Director ROWAD and Abmak Associates.

DATA SECURITY CONCERNS

Sources say NITA-U officials’ excuse is that the move will compromise security.

However, one wonders why NITA-U is raising this concern yet Soliton, which has been managing NBI, is also a private company.

“The security claim is a smoke screen,” says a source adding that “also what is being transferred is management, not ownership.”

We are told this explains why NITA-U should be merged as soon as possible.

“Let rationalisation of NITA-U as per the country’s cost agenda be concluded fast, so work continues. After all it’s about management of the backbone. These past four years, Uganda continues to have the highest Internet costs in the country, Internet penetration across the country is 24.6%. This is because of NITA-U’s inefficiency,” another source adds.

We shall reveal in our subsequent publication the World Bank’s position on NITA-U merger and as well government officials, politicians, MPs, technocrats, Speakers, investors fighting against NITA-U merger and why.

NITA-U officials also say Soliton’s NBI contract expires in four years time and therefore transferring NBI management to UTCL will mean GoU will pay over $136M in compensation.

However, sources say Soliton claim is inflated. They are also reportedly supposed to be paid for the investment done, and the inventory of investment has to be submitted to GoU every year.

That they are also not entitled to a claim of future profit when the contract is terminated by a 90 days’ notice.

This is a story for another day.

In our subsequent publication, we shall reveal what ICT PS Aminah Zawedde is doing to make sure ROWAD takes over UTCL in line with President Museveni directive, a move that has earned her a lot of hate and resentment from NITA-U and some ICT officials.

Is this fight all about World Bank’s USD200 Million funded Uganda Digital Acceleration Project – Government Network (UDAP-GovNet) project?

This is a story for another day.

