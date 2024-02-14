VALENTINE’S: Speaker Tayebwa crowned most romantic Mukiga on earth

On this day, 15 years ago, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and wife, said I do. It was on Valentine’s—a day synonymous with romantic love. Today is also Ash Wednesday, marking the start of the Lenten season, a 40-day period of reflection before the joyful celebration that is Easter, when Christians believe Jesus was resurrected. To crown off the day, fellow legislators have decided to rate their beloved D/Speaker as the most romantic Mukiga on earth.

Lucy Akello (Amuru DWR) led other MPs in congratulating Tayebwa for his 15th wedding anniversary where he accepted the title of the most romantic Mukiga living in Uganda, due to the fact that his wedding falls on Valentine’s Day.

“I want to start by congratulating you and your dear wife on your 15th wedding anniversary. Indeed, I want to confirm that you are a very romantic Mukiga. Not many people are celebrating their wedding anniversary on such a day and moreover it has coincided with Ash Wednesday which is the beginning of a very holy week,” said Akello.

While accepting his latest title, a smiling Tayebwa said, “You have seen even David Bahati couldn’t contest that I am the most romantic Mukiga living, so this one I have it without contest.”

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP-0777959024

About Post Author