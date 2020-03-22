VIDEO: Catholic Priests in Kampala, Kisoro arrested for defying lockdown on religious congregations

Spread the love

















By Grace Turyatunga

Kampala – Joint Military-Police operation has, in separate incidents, on Sunday morning, March 22, arrested two Catholic Church Priests for defying the recent presidential ban on religious congregations and public gatherings, by their churches for mass.

Kampala Metropolitan Police incarcerated Msgr. Gerald Kalumba, Vicar General, Kampala Archdiocese who was found early this morning leading a Mass at Christ the King Parish in Kampala.

Msgr. Kalumba was arrested and briefly detained together with a handful of congregants who were found at Christ the King Church.

While Mutolere Dean, Rev Fr John Bazimenyera was equally arrested amid conducting mass at Gisoro Catholic parish, Kisoro district.

Security teams led by the 35th Battalion commander Nelson Bataringaya arrived midway halting the prayers before Holy Eucharist and arresting Rev Fr. Bazimenyera.

A source revealed to RedPepper Digital that Gisoro Catholic Parish has convened over 40 people for the morning mass.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango, when they questioned him, Msgr. Kalumba said he was aware of the presidential directive but that he believed his church wasn’t too crowded to pose any alarm for coronavirus danger. “He said he had only a few people in the church; that was his excuse,” said Onyango.

After being questioned, Kalumba was cautioned and released together with his congregants.