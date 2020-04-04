VIDEO: “Money Heist” is back with Season 4, premiered Friday

Spread the love

















AGENCIES – The action thriller’s Season 4 premiered Friday April 3 on Netflix, just in time for those seeking something new to stream while in quarantine!.

The popular Spanish series, commonly known as La Casa De Papel -follows a group of robbers led by “The Professor” who have an ambitious plan to acquire billions of Euros.

It has become one of the streaming giants most addictive shows.

Viewers who are into it have been excited for the new season since the official trailer dropped last month.

It gave just a glimpse of Season 4’s fast action and intrigue, which looks to include the professor going off the rails, and Raquel being offered the chance to get her old life back.

“Money Heist’s” creator, Alex Pina, inked a new production deal with Netflix in 2018.