VIP camping For Nyege Nyege Revellers

As the countdown to Africa's biggest music festival, Nyege Nyege, plans are underway for the best experience at the grand new location, Itanda Falls.

Preparations are going on to make the magnificent grounds safe, memorable, and habitable for the tens of thousands of local and foreign revelers that are anticipated from the 15th to the 18th of September.

Invited by His Highness the Kyabazinga (King) Wilberforce III of Busoga and the Busoga Ministry of Tourism, the festival is moving to one of Busoga’s main cultural hotspots: the Itanda Falls. Known for its grade 6 rapids, the majestic waterfalls will be a highlight of the festival, as all adequate security measures are taken by all relevant authorities. These include a mega wall fence cutting off access to the falls but leaving just a view that will stand adjacent to one of the main festival stages.

Nyege Nyege organisers are confident that the new site will be able to offer revelers a more comfortable and safe experience, while putting Itanda falls on the map as one of East Africa’s most exciting tourism destinations.

This year’s Nyege Nyege will also mark the official opening of Nyegeville, a city within the festival where revelers will be treated to 5-star camping and glamping facilities, including small lodges overlooking the Nile, experiential camping that will include everything from hot showers to morning yoga classes, safe lockers and a private beach.

With Nyegeville the festival wants to emulate the biggest festivals in the world, giving people an on-site accommodation experience that will allow them to live the experience to the fullest. Bookings can be made through nyegenyege.com/accommodation/

The festival is partnering with ADRIFT to offer the best guided activities, including a brand-new bungee jump, Nile rafting that takes you directly to the festival, paddling, sunset cruises, waterparks and more that revelers can pre-book through nyegenyege.com/activities/

Nyege Nyege 2022 is organized by The Nyege Nyege Foundation and Talent Africa in partnership with NBS Television, 97FM Radiocity, Trace TV, Treepz, Hedge, Lamborghini, Coca Cola, Uganda Waragi and Smirnoff.