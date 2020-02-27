VIPERS SC STAR MUCUREEZI PROPOSES TO GIRLFRIEND AFTER HUGE WIN OVER MAROONS FC

By Jolly Gwari

Vipers SC forward Paul Mucureezi proposed to his bummy girlfriend, Esther Swabale, last evening following a huge win ‘5-0’ over Maroons FC at St Mary’s Stadium and she said yes.

Mucureezi who went on his knee and proposed to his girlfriend immediately after the match amid cheers from teammates, fans, and coaches. Allan Kayiwa, Brian Nkuubi, Milton Karisa and Mucureezi were the scorers for Vipers in a 5-0 win at St Mary’s in Kitende on Wednesday where they picked up points to ensure they keep a two-point gap against close rivals KCCA FC.

The 27-year old midfielder joined the Venoms in the last transfer window on a three-year contract. He joined his current club from Mbarara City where his contract had ended which means he landed at Vipers as a free agent. The former St. Mary’s Boarding Secondary School student has always been involved in the first team since arriving at the Kitende-based club.