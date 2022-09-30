Vipers start title defence against Bright Stars as league returns

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday, September 30th | 4pm

Vipers SC v Soltilo Bright Stars FC

St Mary’s stadium-Kitende

Vipers SC will get the 2022/23 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season underway with a St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende encounter against Soltilo Bright Stars FC this Friday.

The Venoms will be looking at making a strong start, as they hope to defend their championship, a title they won with 74 points, 18 ahead of their nearest rivals KCCA FC.

Head Coach Roberto Oliveira alias Robertinho has assured the Venom faithful that the team is fully prepared, mentally upbeat, and hungry as ever.

“We start today with an important match against Bright Stars and we have all our attention to it,” said Robertinho to Vipers Media on Thursday.

“I have prepared the team well, with the same style and mentality as last season despite the new faces,” the Brazilian added.

The tactician also reiterated his trust in his staff and the playing personnel, especially the new acquisitions.

He believes each member of the team is up for the task ahead in what promises to be a long season.

“I trust my team, our new players too. We want to continue building one strong big family and repeat the same (success) as last season.”

Vipers is on a 19-game unbeaten run in the league, and we will be hoping to extend it to a 20th at home.

The last time Vipers lost was in January, a 1-0 defeat to Arua Hill SC. They have gone on to win 16 times and managed just three stalemates.

Last season, Vipers managed victories over Soltilo Bright Stars FC both on home turf and away. The Venoms hope to do the same this season

Vipers beat Bright Stars 1-0 in the first leg, thanks to Yunus Sentamu’s lone strike. The second leg was a 2-1 win, with Halid Lwaliwa and Cesar Manzoki the scorers.

Key Statistics:

Vipers and Soltilo Bright Stars will be meeting for the 15th time in the league with the Venoms superior having won 7 times, drawn 7 and without any loss in the previous 14 encounters, we have scored 15 goals against 5.

Soltilo Bright Stars have never beaten Vipers in a competitive fixture hence they will be looking for their first ever win over the five time champions.

Vipers start off the league season in buoyant moods after knocking out Central African Republic outfit Olympic Real De Bangui in the CAF Champions League a fortnight ago on aggregate 4-0.

Both clubs have been engaged in seven goalless draws out of the 14 previous meetings, a clear testimony that its always a nail biting fixture despite the Venoms having a superior numerical advantage.

Uganda Premier League Match week one fixtures

Saturday, October 1

*Blacks Power Vs BUL – 2pm (Akibua Stadium, Lira)

*KCCA Vs Wakiso Giants – 4pm (Omondi Stadium, Lugogo)

*Maroons Vs Busoga United – 4pm (Luzira Prisons)

*UPDF Vs Express – 4pm (Bombo Military Grounds)

*URA Vs Onduparaka – 4pm (Nakisunga Ssaza, Mukono)

Sunday, October 2

*SC Villa Vs Gaddafi – 2pm (Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku)

