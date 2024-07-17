Viral video of semi-nude teen twerking at school party raises questions about student behavior & supervision

A video of a teen girl twerking semi nude in front of high school students is being shared widely on social media platforms.

In the video, a voice of a man can be heard firing up the already charged students as a teen girl dressed in a skimpy dress being pampered as Uganda’s next Sheebah takes to the stage.

The 44-minute video, which appears to have been taken at a school party, shows the girl dancing provocatively to a popular song ‘Bend and Pose’ by B2C.

The video also shows many kids, girls and boys, in school uniform, present and enjoying whatever is taking place.

No adult appears in the video.

Despite suffering a wardrobe malfunction, she continues to dance, adjusting her underwear as she twerks to excited students.

It is not clear if the teen girl is a student at the same school.

The video has raised concerns about the behavior of students in schools and level of supervision.

The identity of the girl and the school is not known, but the video is one of several recent leaks that have shed light on the activities of high school students.

Twerking is a part of a unique New Orleans style of hip- hop called “bounce”.

It is considered a dance form that is sexually-provocative and involves thrusting hip movements. With the advent of social media platforms, twerking became an online sensation.

