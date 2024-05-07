Vivo Energy Uganda boosts ‘Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally’ with Shs300m title sponsorship

The company has reaffirmed its commitment to the development of Ugandan motorsport by extending a sponsorship package worth Three hundred million Uganda shillings (Ugx300m) to the Federation of Motor Sports Uganda.

Vivo Energy Uganda, the marketer and distributor of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, today announced its continued partnership as the title sponsor of the Shell V-Power Annual Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, scheduled to take place from 10th to 12th May, 2024 in Jinja.

The company has reaffirmed its commitment to the development of Ugandan motorsport by extending a sponsorship package worth Three hundred million Uganda shillings (Ugx300m) to the Federation of Motor Sports Uganda. This contribution underscores Vivo Energy’s dedication to nurturing talent, promoting safety, and fostering the growth of motorsport in Uganda.

Speaking at the event, Johan Grobbelaar, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda said, “We are proud to once again be the title sponsor of the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally. Our long-standing partnership with Federation of Motorsport Uganda reflects our unwavering commitment to the motorsport community in Uganda. Through this sponsorship, we aim to support the dreams and aspirations of rally drivers and enthusiasts across the country.”

Hon. Jimmy Akena, the President of the Federation of Motorsports Uganda, commended Vivo Energy Uganda’s continued dedication to the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally for over a decade.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Vivo Energy Uganda for the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in the growth and success of motorsport in Uganda,” he said.

At the press event held at Vivo Energy offices, the company unveiled the latest addition to the Shell Uganda Rally team, renowned rally driver Jas Mangat.

Mangat, the three-time National Rally Champion and the 2022 Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally winner, brings a wealth of experience and skill to the team. The company also confirmed its continued sponsorship of rally ace, Ronald Sebuguzi for the thirteenth year.

The annual Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally is a significant event in the Ugandan motorsport calendar, and with Shell V-Power’s increased sponsorship, the event in Jinja is set to be even more exciting and challenging than ever before.

The Federation of Motorsports Uganda urged motorsport enthusiasts from Uganda and beyond to anticipate an unforgettable weekend of adrenaline-fueled action, while urging all to prioritize personal safety and adhere to the set rally guidelines and road safety regulations.

About Post Author