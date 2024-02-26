Vivo Energy’s love at Shell campaign: Spreading love and delight across Uganda

In a heartwarming celebration of love, Vivo Energy Uganda recently concluded its highly anticipated Love at Shell campaign, which ran from February 10th to February 24th, 2024.

As part of this exciting campaign, loyal Vivo Energy customers who indulged in purchases above fifty thousand Uganda shillings at Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) at select Shell stations were treated to an instant surprise of Valentine’s goodies, Movie tickets, spa vouchers, lovely branded shirts and hoodies, HK Studio 8 speakers, while others had the chance to win vouchers for an unforgettable dinner for two, adding an extra layer of romance to the festivities.

The pinnacle of the Love at Shell campaign was an enchanting dinner event held at the prestigious Skyz Hotel in Naguru.

Eighteen lucky couples, selected from among the campaign’s participants, were invited to indulge in a lavish dinner affair accompanied by melodic tunes from a live band. It was an evening filled with laughter, love, and the unmistakable spirit of Shell.

Hellen Bwengye, the Head of Marketing at Vivo Energy Uganda, extended a warm welcome to all guests at the Skyz Hotel dinner. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to Shell’s loyal customers for their continuous support and enthusiastic participation in the Love at Shell Campaign. Bwengye congratulated the winners and emphasized the importance of customer appreciation, emphasizing that at Shell, every customer is considered family.

Among the delighted winners, Steven Senoga won from KFC at Shell Wandegeya and shared his excitement at being rewarded by Shell. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to enjoy a special evening with his wife at Skyz Hotel.

Unfortunately, he had to travel out of the country, but ensured his wife and her best friend enjoyed the dinner. He appreciated Shell for giving back to its loyal customers and pledged to continue using Shell products because Shell provides the cleanest fuel on the market.Similarly, Ngabirano Hillary, a winner from Café Pap at Shell Ntinda, expressed his appreciation for the treat from Shell and encouraged others to continue patronizing Shell’s services.

It underscores the company’s dedication to fostering meaningful relationships with its valued clientele.As Vivo Energy continues to prioritize customer satisfaction and loyalty, initiatives like the Love at Shell campaign serve as a testament to its unwavering commitment.

Looking ahead, the success of this campaign sets the stage for future endeavors aimed at strengthening the bond between Vivo Energy and its cherished customers, further solidifying Shell’s position as a beacon of love and delight in Uganda.

