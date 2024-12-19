VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE! Bugisu NRM Leaders Threaten to Deny Mukula Votes

A section of National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in Bugisu Sub-region has threatened to vote out Mike Mukula, the party’s National Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, citing neglect and unfulfilled promises.

Gerald Simbatta, the NRM Publicity Secretary for Sironko District, accused Mukula of ignoring local party leaders and only engaging with them during election periods.

Simbatta expressed regret over supporting Mukula for the position, which also secures him a seat on the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

He added that with elections for party structures approaching, they are considering backing another candidate for the position.

Ambassador Charles Walimbwa Peke, NRM Chairperson for Manafwa District, echoed the concerns, saying Mukula’s failure to visit and address challenges in the region is disappointing. Walimbwa emphasized that frequent engagement with local party structures is crucial for resolving issues and reinforcing party strength.

In response, Mike Mukula defended his record, attributing the lack of regional meetings to budgetary constraints. He called on NRM leaders in Bugisu to understand the financial limitations the party faces.

As the election for party structures nears, Bugisu NRM leaders are weighing their options, signaling potential shifts in party dynamics in the region.

