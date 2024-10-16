VP Alupo lauds Stanbic bank’s contribution to social-economic transformation

Diana Ondoga, the Stanbic Bank head of Corporate Social Investment handing over a Mama kit to the Vice president Jessica Alupo during the event at Katakwi general hospital hospital in Teso Subregion.

The Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, has expressed her gratitude to Stanbic Bank for its unwavering commitment to driving economic growth and transforming communities across Uganda.

She was speaking during an event over the weekend in which the bank donated medical equipment worth UGX35 million to Katakwi General Hospital in Teso sub-region.

Alupo said, “The donation is a beacon of hope, enabling the hospital to enhance its care quality and better serve patients and their families.”

The items included three patient beds, two delivery beds, two patient monitors, a baby incubator and warmer along with one hundred Mama kits.

Alupo, who is also the area Woman Member of Parliament, acknowledged the challenges faced by Uganda’s healthcare system, particularly in regards to the increasing population.

However, she expressed optimism that with support from corporate entities like Stanbic Bank, these challenges can be addressed.

Joseph Emuron, the Katakwi General Hospital Medical Superintendent described the donation as timely since the facility was facing shortages.

He said, “Referral cases of premature babies are going to reduce as the baby warmers and incubators are now in place. These referrals to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital have also been expensive for management, but with this donation, we are more than optimistic.”

He said the hospital manages over 4500 outpatients, four hundred inpatients and 250 deliveries monthly.

The Vice President also requested that the bank extends its presence in the district. She said this will enable people to avoid the trip to Soroti in cases where the Stanbic agent bankers cannot offer a specific service.

Alupo commended Stanbic’s impactful initiatives, noting that the bank has played a pivotal role in empowering local businesses, enhancing financial literacy, and promoting sustainable practices that benefit both the economy and the environment. This is in line with the National Development Plan IV and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto.

Diana Ondoga, the Stanbic Bank Head of Corporate Social Investment said the donation is part of the bank’s October L.O.V.E month campaign. During this interlude, Stanbic engages in several activities focused on giving back to different communities across Uganda.

“At Stanbic we say, ‘Uganda is our home, we drive her growth.’ Therefore, we have a commitment to our homeland of creating an impact in areas of education, maternal health, and environment. From the start of the year, we have donated maternal equipment to forty-five health facilities and still doing more,” Ondoga said. She rallied community members to join the drive by supporting the forthcoming ‘Together for Mama’ fun race.

Katakwi General Hospital was established in 1956 as a dispensary, but later elevated to hospital status in 2011. However, the elevation did not come with expansion of infrastructure. The hospital serves patients from Katakwi District and the neighboring districts of Amuria, Kapelebyong, Kumi, Nakapiripirit and Napak.

