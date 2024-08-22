VP Alupo to grace Masheruka Girls’ S.S fundraising drive

Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Alupo is expected to be the Chief Guest

On Sunday, August 25, all roads will lead to Masheruka Girls’ S.S for a fundraising drive towards construction of a science laboratory block estimated at sh2bn.

According to the Chairman organizing committee, Fred Mugabe, Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Alupo is expected to be the Chief Guest.

The school is located in Masheruka trading centre, Sheema district, 16km off Kabwohe – Buhweju road.

Founded in early 1980s, the government aided school was originally mixed (boys and girls) but later made an only girls school in 1999.

The school headmistress, Dr Catherine Nuwagira Kangume told Red Pepper that of the 900 students, 357 are on bursary for various reasons.

The Chairman organizing committee said the function which starts at 9:00am will be preceded by thanksgiving prayers led by Bishop of West Ankole Diocese, Rt. Rev Johnson Twinomujuni starting at 09: 00am.

“I call upon all old boys and girls to grace the function and welcome our Vice President H:E Jessica Alupo and also contribute to the construction of the science block,” he rallied.

The Chairman of the school board of governors, Dr Medard Twinamatsiko said the increased school enrollment calls for more infrastructure especially science based to produce learners who will be able to withstand and address current global challenges.

Naome Kibaaju, Sheema North MP, where the school is located, told a preparatory meeting in Kampala on Wednesday that she will ensure that all donated funds are put to right use—constructing and equipping the science laboratory block.

Some of the school’s notable OBs and OGs include; Dr Benson Tuhwezeine (Ministry of Health), Fred Mugabe (NSSF), Anne Muhairwe (Deputy IGG), Johnson Musinguzi (Red Pepper), Doreen Nyanjura ( KCCA Deputy Lord Mayor), Dr Deus Kamunyu (Makerere University), Robert Kagarura ( Global Business), Wilfreds Katobe(Sheema Development Association) and Didas Natweta (West Ankole Diocese).

Others include Elly Kamugisha (Export Promotion Board), Michael Ruhiigwa(Bursar, MUBS), Patrick Musinguzi (Kashaari North), Sharon Bashisha (Uganda Microfinance Support Centre), Harriet Katushabe (Satellite Hotels), Bernard Atwiine (Office of the President ), Alice Kembabazi (Ministry of Finance), Patience Atukunda ( Chairperson, OGs/OBs) and Apollo Kateeba (Magnum Security Ltd) and among others.

About Post Author