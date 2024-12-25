Wafula Denis: Africa’s Top Model and Mr. East Africa Champion

Uganda’s rising star Wafula Denis, popularly known as Wafula_of_Uganda, has made history by clinching the Mister Africa International Top Model title and the prestigious regional title of Mr. East Africa 2024/2025.

“I am immensely proud to hold the titles of Africa’s Top Model and Mr. East Africa 2024/2025,” Wafula shared with heartfelt excitement after an intense competition in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where he narrowly missed the overall Mister Africa International crown to fellow Ugandan, Stephen Sunday.

The glittering finale of the Mister Africa International pageant brought together contestants from 30 African countries in a celebration of talent, culture, and charisma. Among the fierce competition, Wafula stood out, winning admiration and applause as he claimed the highly coveted Top Model of Africa and Mr. East Africa titles.

Discovered by a Ugandan talent scout based in London, Wafula’s life has transformed dramatically in the modeling world. His striking photos have garnered widespread attention, receiving likes and shares across social media platforms, both in Uganda and internationally. One fan from Jamaica praised his unmatched appeal, commenting, “He is a formidable model,” while another from England described him as “perfect for promotional campaigns, fashion runways, and even movie acting.”

Now set to kickstart his modeling career with the renowned London-based House of Twitch, Wafula has become the highest-ranking black African male from Uganda to win the Mister Africa International Top Model title.

Nicknamed the “Grace Jones and Shaka Zulu lookalike” for his chiseled features and commanding presence, Wafula captured the hearts of judges and fans at the grand finale held on December 22, 2024, at Mamba Point Lagoonda in Freetown. Beyond the titles, Wafula is committed to empowering young Africans by raising funds to equip them with skills to become job creators instead of job seekers.

Speaking from Freetown, Wafula reflected on the demanding journey that led to his triumph: “The road to this victory has been anything but easy. Since June 2024, I’ve adhered to a strict diet, undergone daily rehearsals, intense physical and mental training, and even stayed out of the public eye. My manager, Agaba Samuel Rujumba, is relentless and never allows excuses. But tonight, I see the fruits of that hard work. I owe this victory to his belief in me.” He concluded with a laugh, saying, “Now I can finally eat whatever I want!”

Wafula, originally from Busia, owes his breakthrough to a London-based Ugandan who championed him for the 2024 Mister Africa International pageant as part of a patriotic initiative to showcase Ugandan talent on the global stage. After impressing the selection team with his project video and striking images, Wafula received an invitation to compete, and the rest is history.

Ugandans will have the chance to celebrate their new champion when Wafula Denis arrives at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at 12:55 AM aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 0338.

