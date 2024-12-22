Wafula to represent Uganda in the upcoming Mister Africa International pageant in Sierra Leone

A Ugandan model and Entrepreneur Denis Wafula popularly known as ‘Wafula Of Uganda’, is set to represent the country in the upcoming Mister Africa International pageant in Sierra Leone on 22nd December 2024.

Wafula Denis first caught the attention of the public when he appeared in the Uganda Airlines Cover magazine, Safaricom, Uganda Waragi commercials, and numerous music videos for artists including Eddy Kenzo the multi-award winner of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award in 2018, a BET Award in 2015, and multiple All Africa Music Awards.

Wafula has been celebrated for his elongated jawline and a tough warrior look.

A few days ago, Denis Wafula Denis was admired country-wide when his swimming costume pictures were posted on his Instagram account causing many to ask: “Who is this guy ?”

Mister Africa International is termed as the battle of the African Kings, with contestants from 30 countries, but will end with one winner with the ultimate goal of raising money for charity for young African Talents around the world.

The annual male competition is run by the House of Twitch. It is the premium African male pageant that brings together African male title holders not only from the African continent but also from countries that have a strong African presence.

The show was launched in 2012 by Ayotunde Twitch and Jennifer Richards at the African Centre, in London; and was held in London till 2018 when it was hosted in Nigeria in 2018 and 2019. Sierra Leone’s Adonis O Holi was the first winner of the male pageant. Other winners in the past, include Jean De Dieu Ntabanganyimana of Rwanda commonly known as Jay Rwanda.

Since its inception, 35 countries have sent their representatives to the event. The winners typically travel to different countries during their reign, promoting Mister Africa’s advocacy which is to promote Talent (skill acquisition) and Education in Africa.

The winners also use the platform to push their projects. For example, Akol Dok of South Sudan, the 2015 winner, used the platform to build a school in his hometown.

The current Winner is Rickie Osaze of Nigeria who took over from Cote d’ivoire’s Mathieu Bibasso. He beat 24 other countries to the title. He won a cash prize, and a new SUV, and has traveled to several African countries including Tanzania, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana Seychelles, Liberia, and Togo amongst others.Wafula Denis aims to tackle the cultural identity crisis on the African Continent.

