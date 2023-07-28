WAKE UP! MP Kabasharira tips church leaders on land use

Advertisements

The Area Member of Parliament for Rushenyi County, Naome Kabasharira has urged Church leaders to stop misusing church lands and use them for commercial projects as a way to stop depending on only Sunday offerings.

Most rural Churches in Uganda are still backward due to lack of guidance on how to use their lands. Church Leaders still depend on offertories and money from the well wishers. These churches are blessed that they still have virgin lands but they do not put in use productive activities that they can generate income.

While addressing Christians on Sunday at St. Peters Nyamurindira COU in Rubare Archdeaconry, Ntungamo District, MP Kabasharira told Church Leaders that it’s high time they start practicing Commercial projects on church land.

That they should leave this system of renting these lands to some people who will not carry activities on those lands that will generate enough income to the Church. She said that some Churches in rural areas in Uganda are still poor and they only depend on the offerings, something that cannot develop churches. She said that once there are good commercial projects being carried on these lands, it will also protect them from land grabbers.

Kabasharira made this call during the function when the Bishop of South Ankore, Nathan Ahimbisibwe was renaming St. Peters Nyamirindira Church of Uganda on Sunday.

The Archbishop of Uganda, Steven Kazimba Mugaru, has on several occasions been urging all church leaders to start using church lands for commercial projects, like Banana Plantation, Coffee growing, dairy farming which will generate a lot of income to the church. He also wants all Church lands be titled in the names of that particular church to protect them from land grabbers.

Kabasharira reflected on this message and urged the church leaders to adopt the call from the Archbishop towards the development of Anglican Churches in Uganda.

