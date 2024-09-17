War at Bamasaba palace as Umukuka rejects Imbalu cash report

A major dispute has emerged at the Masaba Cultural Institution following the failure of the Culture Council to account for over Sh500 million allocated for the official launch of Imbalu traditional circumcision in August. According to an insider who requested anonymity, Umukuka Mike Mudoma rejected the accountability report presented by Wilson Watira, Chairperson of the Imbalu launch.

Mudoma instructed Watira to revise the report and fully account for over Shillings 500 million allocated for organizing the ceremony. Steven Masika, the Spokesperson of the Masaba Cultural Institution, previously disclosed that after the circumcision event, he published a list of all companies and individuals who donated to the event on various media platforms.

This move reportedly angered the Umukuka for reasons that remain unclear. Weyusa Masafu, the Publicity Secretary of the Imbalu launch under the Cultural Institution, said that efforts would be made to ensure full accountability, given that the funds were public money. He urged the Bamasaba community to remain calm and trust Inzu Ya Masaba, promising that all will be accounted for.

When contacted, Watira admitted the oversight in his previous report and acknowledged his mistake in failing to provide accurate accountability. He confirmed that he has now drafted and submitted a revised report to the Umukuka, detailing all income and expenditures related to the circumcision event. Stephen Masika, the spokesperson for the Masaba Cultural Institution, confirmed that the Umukuka has received the revised accountability report from Watira.

He stated that the council would review the report thoroughly before issuing an official statement to the Bamasaba community.

