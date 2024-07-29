WAR AT NRM HQ: Seninde’s M7 appreciation event at Kololo sparks wrangling

Some of the NRM youth mobilisers, supporters and leaders pose for a photo with President Museveni, First Lady, Hon. Seninde (next to Ma'am Janet) during celebrations to mark President Museveni and NRM government achievements at Kololo on Friday, July 5th

A secret plot to falsely parade some youth mobilizers as disgruntled over a recent event with President Museveni has caused internal conflicts at NRM headquarters.

On July 5th, 2024, a group of youth mobilizers led by Hon Rosemary Seninde, Director in Charge of Mobilization at the NRM Headquarters, hosted thousands of Ugandans, top government officials, and foreign dignitaries at Kololo Independence Grounds to celebrate the achievements of President Yoweri Museveni and his contributions to the country and the region over the past 60 years.

The colorful event was marked by merrymaking, speeches of gratitude to the president, musical performances, and several gifts presented to the president by numerous Ugandans.

President Museveni has been actively involved in politics—first as a student activist, fighter, and later as a president—over a period spanning 60 years. He has ruled Uganda for 39 years. At that event, the President personally attended, accompanied by First Lady Janet Museveni.

Ugandans turned up in large numbers to show their love, and Gen. Museveni was visibly impressed, a gratitude that first came through his wife’s emotional speech and later from the President’s speech itself.

During her speech, Seninde thanked her mobilizers and the multitudes of Ugandans for celebrating Museveni’s contributions as well as contributing resources and food to mark the event. She also thanked a team of her mobilizers, mainly youths, for working tirelessly and without pay to ensure the event was colorful. She presented these youths before the president, and he waved at them.

But behind the scenes, some government and top party officials were not impressed by what Seninde had done, especially for pulling off what many had predicted would become a failed event.

Here’s why!

According to well-placed sources that have spoken to our Intelligence Briefing staff, sometime last year, Hon. Seninde proposed to party officials to celebrate the NRM chairman’s achievements and use the event to popularize the president, who many believe will run for another term in 2026.

There have been endless calls from party supporters to the secretariat to constantly mobilize instead of waiting for election time. Seninde had hoped this would be a good opportunity to ignite a rather sleepy secretariat. However, a good number of these officials reportedly showed no interest in her proposal and did not offer any support.

“They outrightly rejected the proposal. They refused to fund it or associate with it,” reveals a source.

Our Intelligence Briefing Desk understands that Seninde pressed on with her idea about five times, pitching it to every official that mattered, but to no avail.

“Her last attempt was in April this year, and she threw in the towel,” the source added.

Not to be discouraged and aware of her mobilization prowess, Seninde broke free and decided to go her own way. But sensing that Seninde was determined to proceed, some top secretariat officials reportedly went all out to frustrate her efforts.

These officials reportedly alerted the president’s handlers that Seninde lacked the capacity to pull a large crowd worthy of Museveni’s attention. In their scheme, they aimed to prevent the President from attending in person, claiming he would be humiliated by a small crowd turnout at an ‘irrelevant’ event.

At some point, the same officials reportedly spread false information that Seninde had been bankrolled with billions, inciting NRM supporters to demand transport refunds before attending the event.

However, unknown to these officials, Seninde had secured the president’s approval and chose to organize clandestinely. To achieve her goal, she recruited several youths and successfully built a network covering the entire country.

Without support from the secretariat, Seninde convinced them to mobilize resources from willing NRM supporters. As they mobilized, she assured them that the president would attend in person and had committed himself in writing. With this strong backing, the youths and Seninde managed to mobilize resources in both cash and in-kind.

Meanwhile, at Kyadondo, her colleagues went overdrive, plotting to derail the event. They managed to recruit a number of senior leaders in government to oppose the event. This publication has learned that to appear well-intentioned and concerned, the same NRM secretariat officials recruited a senior citizen close to the president to dissuade the President from attending the event.

We are also told the president’s determination to attend the Kololo event sent the Anti-Seninde NRM secretariat officials into panic mode for not supporting her idea. To save face, they planned to show up at Kololo on the D-day and dominate the event.

Meanwhile, Seninde’s team persevered and marshalled all the necessary voluntary support from all facets of society which ensured the event was a success.

During the event, President Museveni was visibly happy and excited at the large crowds that attended without any facilitation.

In a subsequent post on X.com, Museveni and First Lady thanked Seninde and the NRM Secretariat, which was seen as a nod to Seninde’s primary role in organizing the event.

“I want to thank Hon. Rosemary Seninde and the NRM Secretariat for organizing today’s function at Kololo, where we recognized the work of the National Resistance Movement… I was, therefore, glad to see today’s appreciation for what the NRM has done. I appeal to those who are not yet involved in wealth creation to join in,” Museveni said later in the evening via the social media platform X.

The tweet has now been interpreted by political watchers to imply that by mentioning Seninde first, before the NRM secretariat, Museveni was aware of her primary role in the organization of the event and wanted to emphasize this to the government and NRM secretariat officials who had opposed it, only to turn up ‘triumphantly’ at Kololo on the D-day as if they had contributed.

“He [President Museveni], in the tweet, wanted to emphasize that Seninde was the focal person [primary] and the secretariat secondary in the Kololo thank you event organization,” one political watcher pointed out as the country heads to general elections in 2026.

“I must recognize with gratitude my sister, Hon. Seninde [Rosemary], for truly being used by God to arrange such a wonderful occasion for the NRM—this time not for politics as such but a thanksgiving befitting our President and, through him, to God,” First Lady Janet Museveni lauded Seninde in her emotional speech.

It is these positive accolades to Seninde that have sparked animosity at the secretariat, with some leaders plotting to convince her youth mobilizers to abandon her planned regional thanksgiving events with promises of better benefits.

PLOT TO HIJACK REGIONAL EVENTS

Following the success of the Kololo event, Seninde and her mobilizers have been given the go-ahead to go regional—north, west, and east—organizing similar events.

But the dilemma now is that the same NRM secretariat officials, scared of Seninde’s rising star, are determined to hijack the regional events and take credit for organizing them.

Sources tell us that one of the tricks being deployed is to bribe all her Kololo mobilizers (mainly youths) that Seninde relied on to organize the event to abandon ship.

They have reportedly been promised jobs, political connections, and other fringe benefits as long as they are willing to abandon Seninde and her activities.

On top of this, another crack team has been tasked to generate negative posts on social media aimed at tarnishing her name by claiming that she is scheming for a top party job.

A top official at the secretariat is reportedly expected to meet her mobilisers anytime this week for a clear briefing and subsequent parading before the press, during which they will denounce her.

“Following the Kololo event’s success, they [NRM secretariat officials] are now trying to reinvent themselves and take over regional events,” an insider whispered to us.

The plan is reportedly to use these bought-off mobilizers to blackmail, undermine what Seninde has done, hijack it, or abandon the whole idea.

Our sources say this parade is slated for a few hours in Kampala immediately after the burial of NRM CEC Member for Karamoja Hon Simon Peter Aleper who died in an accident in Iganga, recently.

Meanwhile, the secretariat is also bracing for budget cuts following a proposal by CEC to create a vote for the Central Executive Committee out of Government funds disbursed to the NRM that will be vested in the National Vice Chairman for management and administration of party activities and accountability.

