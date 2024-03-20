Water Crisis Grips Kabale District as Residents ,Businesses Suffer

By Moses Agaba

Residents and business owners in Kabale municipality, are facing a severe water crisis as the National Water and Sewage Corporation (NWSC) struggles to restore supply for over a week now.

This has forced residents and businesspeople to trek for some distance in search of clean water to use at their homes as well as workplaces.

Aggrey Matsiko, one of the affected clients of the National Water and Sewage Corporation, emphasizes the crucial role water plays in one’s place and its contribution to the majority of household functions. He adds that as the public, they are unaware of the reasons for the prolonged water outage, as they have received no information from the management. He appeals to the leaders to consider following up on the incident because they are being adversely affected.

Waswa Bohali, a hotel owner in Kabale Town, expresses frustration with the lack of water at their workplaces, as it forces them to pay others to fetch water, which is costly.

Sam Arineitwe, the Chairman LC3 for Kabale Municipality’s Central Division, says that most people have been affected by the water shortage for about two weeks now.

Arineitwe stresses his concern about the sewage line possibly breaking down due to the lack of water used in the urinals and toilets.

Arineitwe also raised alarms about the potential health risks posed by the lack of water, including the possibility of diseases like cholera spreading due to compromised sanitation facilities.

Patrick Otim, the National Water and Sewage Corporation Manager for Kabale District, they are aware of the challenge facing their clients. He explains that the fault resulted from inconsistent power supply in Kabale, which destroyed one of the high-yielding water pump motors.

He further explains that they are currently operating at 40% capacity production, which is insufficient to supply the entire town. He assures that the team is on the ground to rectify the challenge and expects to reconnect clients within the next 24 hours.

The recent water crisis in Kabale is indeed an uncommon occurrence, as the region has historically enjoyed relatively stable water supply.

