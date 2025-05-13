Water Ministry top official’s frequent foreign trips raise questions

The Water Ministry is abuzz with rumors surrounding a top official’s frequent international travels, sparking questions about the true purpose behind these trips.

Speculation surrounds whether the trips are for official business, health reasons, or personal gain.

“Are the travels related to official ministry duties or diplomatic engagements? A concerned staff wondered.

Advertisements

Others say he could be undergoing medical treatment, possibly related to a condition requiring regular “blood exchange” or other specialized care.

The possibility of using these trips as an opportunity for the official to cut deals or advance personal interests, potentially even boosting his wife’s political ambitions ahead of the 2026 elections has not been ruled out.

The official’s wife, who has political aspirations for 2026, accompanied him on a recent trip, fueling further speculation.

For now, the Water Ministry remains tight-lipped about the specifics but we shall dig deeper and report back.

Got a hot story? Email: [email protected]

About Post Author