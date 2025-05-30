Water Ministry’s Eng. John Twinomujuni Wins Prestigious Uganda Development Champion Award

The commissioner for Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Services at the Ministry of Water and Environment, Eng. John Twinomujuni, has been awarded the prestigious Uganda Development Champions Award.

The recognition is a testament to his service and dedication to improve access to clean water and sanitation services in the country.

He was nominated massively by Ugandans and is set to be inducted into the Uganda Development Champions Journal 2025/2026, joining notable figures such as President Yoweri Museveni (first to receive honor), PM Robinah Nabbanja, Gen. Gowa Kasita, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Speaker Anita Among, among others.

Recognizing Eng. Twinomujuni is proof of his unwavering dedication in the attainment of Uganda 2040 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As Commissioner for Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Services, he has expanded piped water networks and constructed new water treatment plants, increased daily water production in Kampala metropolitan and expanded water systems in towns and rural areas.

His work and dedication is a symbol of NRM’s commitment to improve access to clean water and sanitation services, crucial for the country’s development.

Impact

The urban water and sanitation sub-sector has undergone reforms since 2001 to ensure increased performance and cost-effectiveness. Despite challenges, including inadequate frameworks for regulating the sub-sector, the ministry has promoted private sector participation in delivery of services and devolution of service delivery to Water and/or Sewerage Authorities. The ministry has also introduced Performance and Management Contracts to enable the ministry to exercise oversight governance on Water and/or Sewerage Authorities.

The ministry’s efforts to improve water supply and sanitation services have had a significant impact on the lives of Ugandans. Easy access to clean water sources liberates households, freeing up time for other productive work. The government’s commitment to providing clean and safe water to every household is a step in the right direction towards improving the lives of its citizens.

The government has expanded piped water networks, constructed new water treatment plants, and upgraded existing systems. Notably, the piped water main network system has increased to 1,200 in urban areas, and over 2,000 gravity flow systems have been implemented.

Over 720,000 new customers have been connected to the water supply network in the last four years. Completed construction of piped water systems in 26 towns, including Bugongi (Sheema), Bukakata (Masaka), and Bukwo. Ongoing construction is happening in 11 towns, such as Kagadi, Nazigo and Kassanda.

The government remains committed to extending clean and safe water to every LC1/village, ultimately providing water to every household. The ministry plans to focus on increasing piped water coverage in both urban and rural areas and continue improving sanitation levels, with a national average of 74% pit latrine coverage.

