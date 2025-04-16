Water Shortage forces Kabale University to close 

Our Reporter | REDPEPPER April 16, 2025 0
KabaleUni
By Moses Agaba
Kabale University has temporarily closed toilets in the Teaching Facility and the School of Medicine due to a water shortage.
In a statement issued by the Minister of Health in the 9th Guild Government, Isaac Mukuba Nickson, and signed by Guild President Edwinnie Mukamawenka, the shortage was attributed to electricity instabilities affecting the National Water and Sewerage Corporation’s pumping operations.
Mukuba noted that the University is working closely with National Water to resolve the issue and restore normal water supply as soon as possible.
He expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and advised students to use alternative toilets within the University premises.

