WE ARE TIRED! Works Ministry staff, contractors & suppliers protest Transport Director Benon Kajuna’s endless fundraiser requests, petition Gen Katumba

A section of staff, suppliers and contractors at the Ministry of Works and Transport are reportedly tired of what they call ‘endless fundraising requests’ from the Director of Transport, Benon Kajuna.

They now want Minister Gen.Katumba Wamala to reign on him.

“We are writing to express our concern over the numerous, belligerent fundraising messages from Director (Transport) – Benon Kajuna. In the last three years, we have lost count of the number of times we have fundraised for the Director’s drives for his personal projects. One time it is about his church building, another his village road, or child wedding, or niece graduating, the causes are endless and look like official annual work plans,” the concerned staff allege in a letter to Minister Katumba seen by this publication.

They say the most recent is for his village school – Mwizi High school located in Rwampara district, western Uganda.

They further argue that it would have made a lot of sense if the fundraising requests which some are always on the ministry’s headed paper are for causes like weddings or close relative’s funerals.

“What makes this more threatening is the numerous calls and messages we have received from him on the same, even going an extra mile of setting what we ought to give,” the protest letter to Gen Katumba dated August 19, 2024 further reads.

It is alleged that even suppliers and contractors have also quietly expressed the same concerns against Kajuna.

On top of financially breaking down, the affected staff, suppliers and contractors are now in fear of losing their jobs and contracts.

“On consultation, we are also told that the same has been ongoing with our suppliers and contractors who have expressed even bigger moral matter that he is very vindictive on those who do not contribute or contribute little by threatening to deny them contracts. One of us has brought this matter to PS [Waiswa Baligeya] in person but the fundraisings seem to be increasing instead.”

The affected staff are now wondering if this is not extortion or indirect corruption.

“Hon. Minister, we find this some sort of extortion and harassment and quite simply unacceptable. We are also not sure if this is not some kind of corruption since gifts of this nature are supposed to be declared. Some of you political leaders who are politicians are always contributing for constituency causes. If you adopt this style, we shall be finished. We plead for your help on this matter,” the concerned staff conclude their petition which has also been copied to junior ministers Musa Ecweru (Works) and Fred Byamukama (Transport).

It is not clear if Benon’s future political ambitions in his home area Mwizi are behind his alleged endless fundraising requests.

Benon could not be reached for a comment and neither did the Ministry of Works. But we shall update this story once they respond to our request for a comment.

DEAR READER,

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP:0777959024 OR EMAIL: [email protected] WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…S

FRAUD IN BANKS, THIEVING GOVT OFFICIALS, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, IMPUNITY & CORRUPTION (in MDAs, NGOs, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY BOSSES, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, S3X SCANDALS IN CHURCHES, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETC.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author