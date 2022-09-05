Weightlifter Stabbed to Death Ahead of Africa’s Championships

Police in Kiira region is investigating circumstances under which Prossy Nyanga, a weightlifter attached to Black Monsters Weightlifters Club was stabbed to death on Saturday night.

It is suspected that the 33-year-old Nyanga was stabbed outside her cosmetics shop in Budhumbuli cell, in Bugembe ward within Jinja city and the body later dumped in a trench.

Her body was sighted early Sunday morning by traders who alerted police.

Available reports indicate that her attackers fled with unspecified sums of money, phone and jewellery.

Nyanga sustained deep cuts in the chest and back. Her body has been taken to Jinja regional referral hospital’s mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Kiira regional police spokesperson, James Mubi says efforts of reviewing the CCTV camera footage obtained from the area are underway and a detailed report will be availed.

Tracy Namanda, a resident within the area says that several youths are renowned drug addicts and this has forced them into criminality.

“Our leaders should devise means of rehabilitating our youths instead of letting them waste away in drug abuse and criminality,” Namanda said.

Musa Mutebi, another resident says that most parents are reluctant towards offering general life guidance to their unemployed children who over time get desperate and become criminals.

She is survived by two children and initial burial arrangements indicate that Nyanga will be laid to rest on Monday at Bukhanga in Luuka district.

Her Jinja-based coach, Tom Senfuma, said Nyanga was set to be part of Uganda’s team to the Africa Senior and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Cairo due September 26, in her bid to accumulate points to qualify for the Paris games.

Nyanga came into the spotlight after she replaced lifter Irene Ajambo also from Jinja in 2009 and won a silver medal at the Africa Weightlifting Championships in Entebbe.

SOURCE:URN

