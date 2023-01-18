WELCOME 2023; Youngstar Sylvia Wase’s banger ‘Nonya Jogwa’ topples music charts in Uganda

Known by her stage name Sylvia Wase is a 15-year-old fast-rising well-known as the Generation queen amongst her music lovers. As the year 2023, the young star has released another dancehall tune ‘Nonya Jogwa’.

The song is currently toppling all music charts both on our airwaves and online platforms.

The song was produced by D’MARIO LEGEND and was written by by DOKTA BRAIN | Deal Done with CB MAGIC as the director while CB-Filmz Productions worked on the production.

Her latest song, she believes will hoist her to greater heights; she dares to believe it will have her mentioned among the youngest music greats in Uganda.The song is quite groovy and one you can dance to while still picking the message embedded within the lyrics.

The song most definitely get you to your feet and yet still stay in your feels.

The young star keeps showcasing his undoubted vocal prowess to complement her versatile music style.

Listen and watch to Nonya Jogwa here;

