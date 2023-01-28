We’ll support Muhoozi when M7 directs us, says Arua NRM leaders

BY ANDREW COHEN AMVESI

January 28, 2023

ARUA. The 37th National Resistance Movement (NRM) Liberation Day celebration in Arua district was on thursday dominated by the controversy surrounding the coming of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to replace his father, President Yoweri Museveni.

Whereas majority of the NRM party leaders in Arua district are not yet sure whether Muhoozi will appear on the ballot in 2026, they remained optimistic that President Museveni will bounce back to lead them for another five years up to 2031.

As a result, the leaders went ahead to endorse President Museveni as the NRM sole Presidential candidate for 2026 general elections, arguing that they will only support his son, Gen. Muhoozi if he directs them to do so.

“About MK (Muhoozi Kainerugaba), we are waiting to hear from Mzee (Museveni), we don’t want to hear from anybody. He is our leader and if he says go this way, we shall go this way, and today, if I hear from the NRM party structure they are endorsing him, who are we not to endorse?” Alfred Okuonzi, the Arua district chairperson said during the celebration at Eruba primary school grounds.

“We are all going to endorse Mzee for 2026 with all the council members and we shall rally behind him,” Okuonzi added.

Similarly, Boniface Alioni, the Arua district NRM Vice Chairperson assured the public that Gen. Muhoozi will not be on the ballot come 2026 on grounds that there is no way a son can contest against his biological father for any political office.

“I want to ask you a very simple question; can your biological son run against you in an election? Do we think President Museveni is that person who didn’t organize his home, his family or else his clan that his biological son can run for an election with him on the same ballot, do you think that will ever happen? Let us forget! Leave some things to the level where they are, don’t allow these issues to knock you here because you may not understand what is going on,” Alioni advised.

“MK will not be on the ballot and if you were MK’s coordinator, your time is about to expire. Just come back to the mother NRM. So, your heart should not beat about MK or who is going to contest but President Museveni will be on the ballot in 2026, I want to assure you,” Alioni stated.

Yovan Adriko, the Vurra County MP, also an NRM leader in the district said the NRM government under the leadership of President Museveni has done a lot.

“If you go from sector to sector, you will realize that the NRM government through its vision split districts so as to bring services nearer to the people. This time when you talk about Arua district, it is only four sub counties as opposed to those days which means if there is food, we can eat enough and if there is money, we can get a good amount of it. So, this is a very big achievement,” Adriko said.

Adriko noted that following the tremendous job done by the government, as Arua district leaders, they are using the NRM Day to endorse President Museveni as their sole party Presidential candidate for 2026.

The MP said he has also officially invited Kahinda Otafire, the Minister of Internal Affairs to come to the district to witness their decision of endorsing President Museveni as the only party candidate during the 2026 general elections.

He emphasized that Arua district is fully behind President Museveni but not his son, Gen. Muhoozi in any way at the moment.

