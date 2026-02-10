WHAT KILLED HIM? The Truth About the Cause of Gen. Takirwa’s Fatal Stroke

On Saturday, Feb. 7, the nation woke up to the news of the death of Major General Francis Takirwa, one of the UPDF’s most senior, amiable and powerful commanders.

Army spokesperson Col. Chris Magezi confirmed the General died at around 6:00am at the UPDF National Referral Hospital in Mbuya, where he had been transferred just a day earlier.

Doctors say he succumbed to complications arising from a stroke, ending a long and painful medical battle fought largely away from the public eye.

WHAT EXACTLY CAUSED STROKE?

But as tributes flowed, insiders whispered to RedPepper about the hidden toll illness had taken on the once-formidable officer — not just professionally, but personally.

Sources close to the General say his prolonged health complications had severely weakened him in recent months, limiting his energy, movement and overall vitality. Sources told RedPepper that the illness quietly interfered intimacy life —leaving him frustrated and emotionally strained.

As his condition worsened, insiders hint that dynamics within his close social circle shifted. His tight friends sought attention elsewhere — within circles Takirwa knew well and trusted deeply, RedPepper has learnt. Those close to him say learning of these developments dealt the ailing General a devastating psychological blow. Total betrayal!

Medical experts warn that such emotional shocks can be lethal for patients already battling fragile health. In Takirwa’s case, sources believe the stress sharply aggravated his condition, pushing his body beyond its limits. The result? Stroke! And the rest is history!

The General had been receiving specialised treatment at Nakasero Hospital since December 9, 2025, with his health fluctuating and causing growing concern among colleagues. His sudden deterioration late last week prompted an emergency transfer to Mbuya, but fate had already sealed its verdict.

Until illness forced him off duty, Maj. Gen. Takirwa served as Deputy Commander of the UPDF Land Forces in Bombo — a post that placed him at the nerve centre of Uganda’s military power. Colleagues describe him as disciplined, guarded and deeply private, a man who endured his battles in silence.

As Uganda mourns, his death has reignited quiet conversations about the unseen pressures faced by powerful men — where illness, intimacy, trust and shock collide behind closed doors, with fatal consequences.

Who exactly betrayed him?

Watch this space!

