What now for England, Southgate & Kane after same old pain?

Standing in close attendance to Southgate was crestfallen England captain Harry Kane at the end of a contrary Euro 2024 campaign. Though he shared the Golden Boot, Kane performed in such laboured fashion it was difficult to avoid the conclusion that time was catching up with the team’s all-time record goalscorer.

Kane – a fitness doubt coming into the tournament – scored three goals at Euro 2024 but was so far off the standards he has set himself in a stellar career that it was no surprise when he was replaced by Ollie Watkins after 61 minutes. England’s fans, for their part, had loudly demanded the Aston Villa striker’s introduction from early in the second half.

While Southgate has had those four attempts at ending a sequence without success for the men’s team that will now stand at 60 years by the time the 2026 World Cup comes around, another chance for Kane to win the first trophy of his career has passed painfully by.

They will both have much to ponder as England fly home at the end of a tournament in which they have rarely hit the heights. Having flown by the seat of their pants as they came within 86 seconds of defeat against Slovakia in the last 16, they came from behind to beat Switzerland on penalties in the last eight, then dragged back another deficit to overcome the Netherlands to reach this final.

Southgate said he believed in dreams the night before the final but was left to face only brutal reality as Spain simply proved too good for England. There is no shame in that – but there was a gulf between the teams when measured in class and creativity that was stark and chastening.

England could not perform their escape act against this impressive Spain side. There was to be no late comeback despite substitute Cole Palmer cancelling out Nico Williams’ opener before Mikel Oyarzabal’s winner four minutes from time.

It was a chance for history and immortality for Southgate and England – a tilt at redemption following the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy on penalties at Wembley. Instead, it was the same old story.

England’s latest disappointment can be added to that loss as well as the World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia in 2018 and the last-eight reverse to France at the 2022 World Cup.

Southgate, understandably, said this was not the time to discuss his future but it would be a surprise if he extended his stay into a fifth tournament given four have gone by without success.

He deserves credit and respect for the manner in which he has restored England to the later rounds of major tournaments while repairing a badly damaged reputation, but it is also hard to escape the sense it may now be time for fresh voices to revitalise a squad that is rich in promise but has come up short too often.

Euro 2024 has not been easy for Southgate, despite reaching the final.

As someone who has always had a keen antennae for the dangers of becoming a divisive force and a negative influence on England, Southgate was clearly wounded by the personal abuse he received, including having three plastic beer cups thrown in his direction after the draw with Slovenia.

The fractures with England’s supporters were healed by passage into the final, but this will all come into his decision-making process over the coming days.

‘The mainstay, leader and inspiration – now there are questions over Kane’