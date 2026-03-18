When the wheels come off: Why teams fall apart and how to keep them rolling

By Michael Jjingo

Teams are like finely tuned engines: when every part works in harmony, they generate incredible power. But when even one piece grinds out of sync, the whole machine sputters. Anyone who has worked in a Ugandan bank branch, a startup in Kampala, or a university project group knows the sinking feeling when once-vibrant teamwork begins to wobble.

The first crack often shows up as poor communication. Messages are misunderstood, emails are ignored, and meetings become monologues. A single missed memo can snowball into duplicated work and finger-pointing. Without a shared language, even the most talented group starts to sound like a badly tuned radio.

Next comes the stealthy spread of mistrust. When deadlines slip or promises break, teammates begin to doubt one another’s commitment. Soon, people guard information like squirrels with precious nuts. Once trust erodes, collaboration becomes a series of cautious transactions instead of a confident dance.

Uneven workload distribution is another silent saboteur. If a few members carry the weight while others coast, resentment brews faster than a pot of Kampala street coffee. Over time, even the most dedicated high-performers burn out or disengage, leaving the team wobbling on one leg.

Then there’s the menace of unclear goals. Without a shared North Star, each person follows their own compass. The result? A group of hard-working individuals headed in opposite directions, like bodaboda riders in a chaotic evening jam. Energy is spent, but progress stalls.

Leadership or the lack of it, can either patch cracks or pry them wider. A manager who plays favourites, avoids tough conversations, or micromanages creates a perfect storm for disengagement. Without steady guidance, even skilled teams can drift into chaos.

Cultural clashes add more fuel. Diverse teams bring fresh ideas, but without mutual respect and cultural intelligence, differences become fault lines. A joke that falls flat or a misunderstood tradition can create rifts wider than the River Nile.

Technology, ironically, can help or hurt. Overreliance on chat threads and endless Zoom calls breeds fatigue and miscommunication. Digital tools are brilliant servants but terrible masters when human connection gets lost in the noise.So what can we do about it? First, invest in clear, open communication.

Whether through weekly stand-ups or an old-fashioned team lunch, create spaces where concerns surface early. Transparency builds trust before suspicion has room to grow.Second, clarify purpose. A team that knows its “why” can handle almost any “how.” Set measurable goals, share progress openly, and celebrate small wins. A visible destination keeps everyone rowing in rhythm.

Third, balance the load. Use simple tools, like task boards or project trackers, to make effort visible. When everyone sees who is carrying what, it’s easier to redistribute work and keep resentment at bay.

Fourth, nurture trust deliberately. Encourage vulnerability: leaders admitting mistakes, teammates asking for help without fear. Trust is like a savings account, you build it with small deposits daily so it’s there when you need a withdrawal.

Fifth, give leadership the tune-up it deserves. Train managers to give constructive feedback, listen actively, and handle conflict early. Strong leadership doesn’t mean barking orders; it means creating an environment where people can do their best work.Sixth, embrace diversity with intention. Celebrate different perspectives and set norms that respect all voices. The more inclusive the culture, the less likely misunderstandings will degenerate into lasting divisions.

In conclusion, balance tech with touch. Use digital platforms to share information efficiently, but don’t let them replace human connection. Sometimes the fastest way to fix a problem is still a five-minute face-to-face chat. Teams fall apart not because people are bad but because human systems need maintenance. With consistent care, clear communication, shared purpose, fair workloads, and a dash of empathy, the wheels stay on and the ride stays smooth.

The writer is the General Manager, Commercial Banking at Centenary Bank

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