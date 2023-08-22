Whistleblower exposes rot at Kiryandongo district, hospital

Advertisements

All is not well at Kiryandongo district if the current developments are to go by. This is because a whistleblower report paints a picture of a district involved in all scandals (alleged sex, bribery, corruption, intrigue, physical fights, office misuse etc.) you have ever heard of.

According to a whistleblower report before to the State House’s Anticorruption unit and in our possession, corruption and misuse of office is the order of the day.

We are told those concerned have failed their oversight role and many institutions under their watch are going to the dogs.

One of those is Kiryandongo hospital.

The whistleblower wants district officials and hospital bosses to explain how a giant Olympus generator went missing from the hospital sometime back.

“Whenever power blacks out, the hospital is plunged in the darkness,” alleges the whistleblower.

And that’s not enough; a brand new double cabin pick up is also missing.

It has further been alleged that the hospital ultrasound scan and as well X-ray machine which are meant to be accessed for free have since been placed in the private wing where they have to be paid for yet it was a donation to mothers by a certain NGO.

SHACU has also further been told that as Kiryandongo district bosses sleep on the job, midwives at the hospital have gone for months without allowances allegedly to be pocketed by some officials at the facility.

“All these are happening as district officials watch idly,” says the whistleblower.

SHACU has further been told to investigate how school heads use UPE funds since the district bosses are sleeping.

That most of the schools don’t have functioning finance committees and those available are manipulated by school heads.

As a result UPE funds are abused.

That a case in point is Bunyama Primary where one of the officials there is the Alpha and Omega.

BACK TO THE DISTRICT

A section of officials are also accused of taking kickbacks when it comes to awarding contracts.

“This person [names withheld] makes sure those who give kickbacks get contracts while competent contractors who can be willing to do the works at a low price and diligently are left crying foul,” adds the whistleblower.

That this explains why there is a low turn up of contractors or bidders in dealing with the contracts and tenders that are advertised by the district.

“All the hiccups you usually hear in the district regarding giving tenders and contracts end up causing financial loss to the institution year in and out.”

