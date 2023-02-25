WHO DIVERTED THEM? Proof that ministers Kasaija, Bwino, Obua, Lugolobi got iron sheets meant for Karamoja

Advertisements

The probe into the OPM iron sheets scandal keeps widening.

We have now learnt that investigators want to find out why iron sheets meant for Karamoja region were diverted to other regions of Uganda contrary to what PM Robinah Nabbanja is saying.

In a February 17, 2023 statement, Nabbanja noted that the iron sheets that were given to other areas of Uganda were procured by respective ministries for specific responses, including disasters.

She emphasized that OPM is home to several affirmative action ministries like Karamoja Affairs, Bunyoro Affairs, Teso Affairs, Northern Uganda Rehabilitation, Luweero-Rwenzori, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees.

These, she said, procure various items, including iron sheets, for specific interventions to address gaps in livelihood and infrastructure in their respective portfolios; these items are kept in the same store.

However, there is proof that some government officials took those meant for Karamoja. The question remains, who diverted them?

MINISTER KASAIJA

Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija picked 600 pieces of iron sheets. He is also Member of Parliament for Buyanja County, Kibaale District. However, 300 of them, picked by vehicle registration number UBD 649Q and being chauffeured by John Bosco Tumwine, were supposed to go to Karamoja. Who diverted them to Bunyoro?

CHIEF WHIP OBUA

Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua picked 300 pieces of iron sheets. He is also Member of Parliament for Ajuri County (Alebtong district). Vehicle registration number UAS 494U and being chauffeured by J. Muke picked them on 1st February, 2023. These were supposed to go to Karamoja but were diverted to Alebtong which is in the Lango sub region.

MINISTER LUGOLOBI

The minister of state for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Amos Lugolobi received 600 pieces of iron sheets. He is also Ntenjeru North Mp (Kayunga district). However, 300 of them which were picked using car registration number UBG430S on 15th July, 2022 were supposed to go to Karamoja but instead went to Kayunga district in Central Uganda.

MINISTER BWINO

The Minister of State for Agriculture Bwino Fred Kyakulaga received 300 pieces of iron sheets. He is also MP Kigulu County North-Iganga district. Vehicle registration number UG 2519A and being chauffeured by James Bwino picked them on 3rd February, 2023. These were supposed to go to Karamoja but were diverted to Iganga district in the Eastern region.

