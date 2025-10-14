WHOPPER TERRORIST! KCB Bank Official Raids Rival Bank, bonks, balloons sexy female junior staff, customers

One of the officials at KCB bank’s top management is embroiled in a blistering sex scandal with female employees and customers at a rival bank.

This official at the KCB headquarters has over the four years been exchanging sex and money with female staffers and customers at a rival bank which we shall not mention for now. But a hint-DFCU, Stanbic, Eco Bank, Housing Finance Bank, BRAC- your guess is as good as ours.

Whereas the banking sector involves transactions of many people, they have been running a FO-SEX BUREAU secretly. And according to insiders in both banks, the unique transaction (SEX-CHANGE) has been going on for more than fiur years. Although the affair is a public secret to some members of the banking fraternity, it has been handled so carefully that hitherto there is no Public Display of Affection (PDA) between this official and his many preys at the other bank including customers.

Advertisements

Since he has a family and reputation to protect, he has been very elusive. Being a lover of pomp aka big spender, he has been meeting them in top city hotels for steamy bonking sessions.

Just like other lovers that cheat, a source contends that they have been meeting at times during day time for service. Once the engines are properly lubricated they go back to their work stations.

This KCB bank official whose names we shall reveal later used previously to work at this same bank before joining KCB.

And he put to use the common adage “man eateth from where he worketh”.

He did not stop at just bonking but in the process impregnated some of them.

According to our sources, one of his preys was a junior staffer-names withheld for now-who had lots going around by that time but due to unsatisfactory means of income from her then-boyfriend, everything changed and decided to hook up with the wealthy bank boss.

This was disclosed by a reliable source from both families. The ongoing investigation carried out concerning the sex scandal, reveals that this KCB bank boss is married; his wife and children are always in and out of Uganda, and the kids are now teenagers.

While still working with this rival bank, this KCB Bank boss had been having an affair with his junior colleague for about two years.

In the process, this KCB Bank Boss impregnated his junior colleague and she gave birth at one of the city private hospitals .

As soon as the child was born, this junior colleague’s mother who was based upcountry came to help cater to the baby.

According to a highly placed source, this KCB Bank boss acknowledged the position of a father during the naming ceremony of this same child and later bought for the mother and baby a house in one of Kampala suburbs where they have been living ever since.

They are still bonking up to date.

And she is not the only one. Moles tell us that this KCB Bank boss had been having a series of affairs with some of the bank customers; this was discovered via messages seen and verified by this publication.

From the chats all sorts of immoral acts with different sets of female customers in the bank were found.

Before this bank boss left KCB’s rival bank, former staff and colleagues we talked to describe this him Bank boss as a big spender. While at that bank, he lived large.

The development has sparked discussions within the industry about professionalism, boundaries, and the need for stronger corporate ethics and staff conduct policies across financial institutions.

More salacious details coming…

About Post Author