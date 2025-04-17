Why Gen. Muhoozi Appointed Maj. Gen. Otto as Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has announced significant changes within its top leadership. Major General Richard Otto has been appointed as the new Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security (CDIS). Colonel Chris Magezi, the Acting Director of Defence Public Information, confirmed this appointment, effective immediately.

Major General Otto takes over the crucial role of CDIS from Major General James Birungi, who has been appointed the new Mountain Infantry Division Commander, based in Fort Portal.

In this new capacity, Major General Birungi will also serve as the Joint Task Force Commander of UPDF troops engaged in Operation Shujaa in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to Colonel Magezi, the changes underscore the UPDF’s commitment to maintaining a robust and efficient military structure. “The changes take immediate effect,” he stated. “The UPDF fraternity congratulates the General officers on their new appointments and wishes them good luck in their future endeavours.”

As the new CDIS, Major General Otto will be responsible for overseeing all defence intelligence and security operations, a vital aspect of the UPDF’s strategic planning and execution. His leadership in this role will be instrumental in ensuring the effective gathering, analysis, and utilisation of intelligence to safeguard national security and support military objectives.

Meanwhile, Major General Birungi’s new command of the Mountain Infantry Division and his leadership of Operation Shujaa highlight the UPDF’s continued focus on regional security and its commitment to addressing threats in neighbouring countries.

His experience will be critical in leading the Mountain Infantry Division and coordinating the UPDF’s efforts under Operation Shujaa in the complex operational environment of eastern DRC.

These appointments come under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and are seen as a strategic move to further strengthen the UPDF’s capabilities and ensure its continued effectiveness in addressing evolving security challenges both within Uganda and the wider region. The changes reflect General Kainerugaba’s dedication to maintaining a well-structured and agile force capable of responding to diverse security demands.

