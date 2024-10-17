Why NRM’s plan of sole candidate for Kisoro Woman Mp by-election failed

By Moses Agaba

Kisoro

The hunt for National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag resumes today, Thursday, October 17, after 5 bowed out of the 13-women race.

The 13 had held three rallies to canvass support from people of Mupaka, Rukundo, Busanza, Nyarubuye and Nyakinama Sub Counties and Kisoro Municipality.

They were due to visit Chahi and Cyanika Town Council last Thursday, October 10, before they were invited to meet top party officials, including party chairman, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

During the meeting, it is said that the President asked the aspirants to choose one candidate among themselves, “for cohesion in the party,” which did not yield results.

“Only eight candidates accepted to step down while meeting the President. The rest of us are committed to winning the seat and could not relent,” an aspirant said.

After the meeting with the President at State House Entebbe, the aspirants were sent to Plot 10 on Kyadondo Road in Kampala to meet the party secretariat, on Monday.

However, the Kyadondo meeting also yielded no results, but the number of those stepping down reduced from 8 to 5.

A statement released by the party’s electoral commission chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi, on Monday, indicated that the ‘consensus-building meeting had seen 5 women withdraw from the race, with 8 remaining to tussle.

Dr Odoi mentioned those who had thrown in the towel as Sylvia Dushime, Louise Niyikiza, Allen Nkurikiye, Aphia Nyiramahoro, and Eva Twizere.

The statement indicates that the race is now among 8 contestants, with former occupant Rose Kabagyeni now facing Hellen Mbonye, Nirere Fancy Brenda, Akifeza Grace Ngabirano, Winfred Igiraneza, Blessed Kitentera, Irene Mahirwe and Jemimah Irankunda.

Despite rumours that those who stepped down were compensated, Mr Odoi insisted there was no financial compensation provided.

The statement also indicates that the roadmap remains the same, and voting for the party primaries will take place on October 25 as earlier planned.

Nyiramahoro Aphia, an aspirant who stepped down, said her decision was not for her own comfort and interest, but for the interest of the people of Kisoro and the party ideology.

“Eight of us agreed before the president to step down in order to pave way for a harmonious decision on the flagbearer which was to be effected today 14/10/2024 at the NRM headquarters. “However, when we reached the NRM EC headquarters, 3 out of 8 of us who had stepped down before the president turned around and joined the 5 who had not yet decided, which affected the president’s effort and guidance to come up with one party flagbearer,” Nyiramahoro said.

Sylvia Dushime, another candidate that withdrew, explained that her decision was influenced by advice from the President during the meeting.

She added that the limited campaign time also played a role in her decision, though she denied receiving any compensation from the party.

“I wasn’t forced or compensated by the party or the chairman. It was a personal decision because I love the party and the people of Kisoro,” Ms Dushime said.

She added that she would speak to her supporters to explain her withdrawal.

