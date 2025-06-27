Why Oboth Oboth Stepped Down for  Capt. Mike Mukula for Eastern Region CEC Position

All is going on well with the campaign by Capt. Mike Mukula to retain his position as National Vice Chairman Eastern Region, a Central Executive Committee (CEC) post.

The latest reaching our POLITICAL DESK is that the Honourable Minister of Defense, Hon. Markson Oboth Oboth who had declared intentions to run for Mukula’s seat has stepped down in the Captain’s favor.

Information leaked to this DESK today, Thursday, 26th June, 2025 is that the deal was struck by NRM Senior Cadres in Kampala based on the fact that another Kwara Adhola subject from Mulanda, Ofwono Opondo had also picked interest in occupying another Eastern Uganda chair (MP Older Persons).

In the NRM democratic practice, it’s discouraged for two members of the party hailing from the same sub-county or Constituency to enjoy two juicy national level positions at the expense of other party members from other corners of the country.

That explains why the king makers decided to advise Jadwong Oboth Oboth to unconditionally drop one of his two pursuits. He shook hands with captain Mukula, and the captain responded with a wide smile.

When our Reporter sought out Mike Mukula to confirm the deal, he said it was true Oboth Oboth has stepped down in his favour.

Oboth becomes the second candidate to give way to Mukula; the first being Hon. Sanjay Tanna who had shown interest in a re-run after narrowly losing out to the Captain in the 2021 elections for the same post.

Meanwhile, candidate, Ofwono Opondo has had a very busy week knocking on the doors of the aged men and women in Eastern Uganda who are eager to push him to parliament to lobby for their old-age benefits like free medication, housing, adult education and at least 500,000/= as monthly upkeep per elder.

Sources privy to the deal, intimate that President Museveni was involved in the ‘behind the curtains’ maneuvers that saw this unprecedented understanding reached.

