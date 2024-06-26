Why Police Foiled PLU Sports Event in Ndorwa West

By Moses Agaba

Police and the UPDF in Kabale District yesterday foiled a sports event organized by the Former Ndorwa West Mp Aspirant Simon Agaba under the Patriotic League of Uganda-PLU Brand.

Agaba who recently started an annual event named Ndorwa West Mk Football tournament, had planned to give out medals to participants in the concluded competition, during a largely attended event at Katwaro playground, in Ryakarimira Town Council, Kabale District.

The medals were meant to replace the ones reportedly stolen by thugs during the final day of the tournament on May 26, 2024.

However, the Officer in Charge of Ryakarimira Police Post descended onto the football pitch accompanied by UPDF Officers armed with guns and sticks and ordered the football players and their supporters to vacate the place with immediate effect.

This was after Patrick Twesigye, the LC.1 Chairperson of Nyakitokoro cell, Kacereere ward in Ryakarimira Town Council said that he had not been informed about Agaba’s PLU event, hence declaring it unlawful and “not permitted” to continue.

The LC.1 Chairman arrived at the venue donning a yellow shirt with names and portraits of Minister Bahati and President Yoweri Museveni.

Amidst the scuffle, a group of suspected thugs uprooted the goal posts while Agaba’s team engaged Police, UPDF, and other authorities in a heated dialogue.

During the heated argument, Agaba said he was annoyed to see an LC.1 Chairperson frustrating an event that had been cleared by the Kabale District Police Commander, and the Principal Assistant Town Clerk Ryakarimira Town Council.

The LC.1 Chairman and the O.C Ryakarimira T.C insisted that there was no written document to substantiate Agaba’s claims. There statements were confirmed by the Kabale District Police Commander, SP Joseph Bakaleke in a phone interview. The DPC said he had guided the organizers to postpone the event and inform relevant authorities about the date set, for security reasons.

However, a section of Locals including Sadam Babwekyeka and Celement Tukundane blamed the entire fracas on the LC.1 Chairman, Twesigye whom they accused of sparking the chaos after receiving a sum of Shs.300, 000 from the State Minister of Trade and area MP, David Bahati.

One of the Football players, Derrick Ekinamushabire from Butanda Subcounty said Bahati had physically handed over the shs.300, 000 to Twesigye while he (Bahati) was coming from a fundraising ceremony in Kahungye Subcounty. Ekinamushabire claims the money was meant to bribe one group of players into withdrawing from the football match.

This media house could not verify the accusations against Minister Bahati, but our reporter found the Ndorwa West Legislator at Katwaro playground, where the PLU event was being held. Bahati had made a stop over to address the people at the venue. As his cars started off, Simon Agaba also arrived, accompanied by a team of people donning white shirts and caps with Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and P.L.U inscriptions.

Bahati again lowered his car window and said “ogwe arikunuza omukoro kusha,” literally translated as “That one is only spicing up the goings-on.”. The chaos erupted about 15 minutes later, after his departure.

The reporter was unable to contact the Minister who is also the NRM Chairperson Kabale District for a comment since his known phone numbers were unreachable by the time of filing this news report.

Meanwhile, Agaba was allowed to give out the medals, Brand New foot balls, and more jerseys to participants of the Ndorwa West MK Football tournament 2024. Security officers allowed him to only address about 70 youths who were all players and their coaches, while the rest of the people were given matching orders, off the playground.

