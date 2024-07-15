Wife of Mbarara Hospital ED under intense scrutiny for blocking hubby’s medical care

Pastor Ruth Birungi’s refusal to allow her husband, Dr. Celestine Barigye, the executive director of Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, commonly known as Mbarara Hospital, to receive government-sponsored medical treatment continues to cause murmurs.

Despite her claims of seeking alternative treatment, relatives and friends believe she is attempting to take control of her husband’s assets.

All the relatives to the doctor have been rubbished by the woman to the extent that some offered to take him for treatment but she reportedly refused.

The government has intervened, tasking a team of senior doctors to care for the executive director, hHowever, Pastor Birungi has reportedly blocked these efforts, leading to concerns about her hubby’s well-being.

Doctor colleagues at Mbarara Hospital have also reportedly expressed frustration, stating that the longer treatment is delayed, the longer recovery will take.

The situation became apparent after a thanksgiving ceremony in Bushenyi, where the executive director’s love and selflessness were celebrated.

However, Pastor Birungi’s speech at the event shocked attendees, as she attacked people in a manner unbefitting the wife of a humble hospital director.

Days later, the hospital team organized to take their boss to the hospital, but Pastor Birungi reportedly connived with a driver, Alex, to abort the plans.

Instead, they reportedly went to Pastor Kayanja’s church and claimed they had gone abroad for treatment.

Since then, Pastor Birungi has allegedly continued to hold her husband in captivity, refusing to allow him to receive proper medical care.

“Relatives have tried to intervene, but Pastor Birungi has barred them from taking her husband to Mulago Hospital for treatment,” a source revealed.

He added: “The situation remains unresolved, with the executive director’s health hanging in the balance. Doctors have called for forceful action if Pastor Birungi continues to frustrate her husband’s treatment. They also advise that he take a peaceful rest away from interruptions from the pastors paid by the wife to pitch camp at the doctor’s residence and speak in tongues. However, helpless relatives continue to keep exposing their in-law till justice is served.”

